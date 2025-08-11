GTA 6 Could Break Tradition By Leaving Out Its Longest-Serving Actor

Grand Theft Auto’s satirization of modern-day media, especially via its radio stations, remains unmatched. Packed with eccentric personalities, absurd adverts, and some proper bangers, stations such as Chatterbox FM, V-Rock, and Integrity 2.0 have carved a special place in the franchise’s history. However, GTA 6 might buck a two-decade-old tradition by not featuring the actor behind these memorable stations.

For the unacquainted, the voice that graces all three stations mentioned above belongs to Jeffrey Crawford “Lazlow” Jones. Starting with 2001’s GTA 3, the actor has lent his talents to a fictional character named Lazlow Jones, an in-universe media personality who’s had quite the career. The real-life Jones also wrote for multiple GTA games during his tenure at Rockstar, including those awkward interview segments that remain hysterical to this day.

It wasn’t until GTA 5 that the character popped up as part of a mission with an actual model. And it isn’t a coincidence that his ‘Fame or Shame’ mission ended up delivering a barrage of laughs. Known for being slimy, self-centered, and narcissistic, a Lazlow appearance has turned into a necessity for any new entry in the series. But according to the actor himself, GTA 6 could break away from that tradition.

Radio Silence: Lazlow May Not Make the Cut in GTA 6

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

During an interview with the Nerd Reactor, Jones had this to say upon being asked about a potential GTA 6 appearance. “We left in 2020 (Rockstar), so I doubt it. I loved working on those games with Dan (Houser), and I was on the radio in GTA 3 and all the GTAs after that, and it was an amazing journey, working on GTA for 20 years.”

Judging by these comments, a Lazlow cameo in the newest iteration of Vice City looks increasingly unlikely. Although we are dealing with Rockstar, a studio that tries to keep a lid on just about everything. So, it’s possible that the actor has already recorded his voice lines and is adhering to an NDA by dodging questions about a GTA 6 appearance. Of course, this is just wishful thinking on my part, and we’ll have to wait until May 2026 for a definitive answer.

Aside from this, Jones also spoke on Absurd Ventures, a new studio which he joined in 2020, “It’s got that creative vibe and grit that reminds me of those early years at Rockstar, where we’re working on a lot of different projects, and everyone’s throwing in ideas. We’re working on stuff that makes us laugh, you know?”

With a Lazlow appearance seeming improbable, is there another old character you’re hoping to see return in GTA 6? Let us know in the comments.