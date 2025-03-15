Google Makes Gemini Deep Research and Gems Free for All Users

Google is absolutely back in the AI race. After releasing the phenomenal Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental model with native image generation capability, Google has now made the Deep Research agent free for all users. In case, you are unaware, Deep Research browses the web and examines all the information to generate a comprehensive report within minutes. It’s just like ChatGPT’s Deep Research agent.

The best part is that Gemini’s Deep Research agent is now powered by the new Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental mode. It’s an improved reasoning model from Google that can plan, search, reason, analyze, and create reports with insightful information. Note that Google says it’s free for “a few times a month” and Gemini Advanced subscribers get expanded access.

Apart from that, the new Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model supports file uploads and it’s also available to free users. Gemini Advanced subscribers will have access to a larger 1 million context window which is great for analyzing large coding repositories.

Next, Gemini Gems which lets you create custom Gemini chatbots, is now available to free users as well. Just like custom GPTs for ChatGPT, you can create a personalized AI chatbot for your need. You can set a custom instruction and upload your local files too.

After that, Google has brought a new feature called ‘personalization’ to Gemini. It’s powered by the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model. With personalization turned on, Gemini can connect to your Google apps and services to deliver personalized responses. Currently, Gemini can access your Google search history to find your preference based on your search history. This feature is also available to free users.

Finally, to make Gemini more personalized, Google is bringing deep integration with apps. You can now connect Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and Google Photos to Gemini. You can use these apps with the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model. Basically, you will be able to perform multiple actions with Gemini on your Android smartphone.