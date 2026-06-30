Genshin Impact 6.7 (Luna VIII) Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact 6.7, or Luna VIII, is only hours away from releasing, and it will add one of the most loved Fatui Harbingers as a playable character. The update will also take players back to Fontaine and bridge the way to the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya arc. So, when is Genshin Impact 6.7 starting? Here is a complete Genshin Impact Luna 6.7 VIII release date and time guide, along with a countdown timer.

When Is Genshin Impact 6.7 (Luna VIII) Coming Out?

Genshin Impact 6.7 or Luna VIII version will be released on June 30, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and July 1, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Take a look at our Genshin Impact banners to know which characters will be available in the first half of the game. Here is a list of release timings for some of the other time zones around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PST on June 30, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on June 30, 2026 Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on June 30, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on June 30, 2026 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on July 1, 2026

: 12:00 AM BRT on July 1, 2026 United Kingdom : 4:00 AM BST on July 1, 2026

: 4:00 AM BST on July 1, 2026 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on July 1, 2026

: 5:00 AM CEST on July 1, 2026 India : 8:30 AM IST on July 1, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on July 1, 2026 China : 11:00 AM CST on July 1, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on July 1, 2026 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on July 1, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on July 1, 2026 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on July 1, 2026

: 12:00 PM KST on July 1, 2026 Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on July 1, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on July 1, 2026 New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on July 1, 2026

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact 6.7 will add Sandrone to the game, our beloved Fatui Harbinger. She will be a cryo character who will add the new Stellar Conduct reaction to the game, the mainline reaction of Snezhnaya. So, she is definitely going to be a meta character in the upcoming patches. Make sure to grab the Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems, and use them to get Sandrone in the upcoming patch. Also, check out the full list of Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters to know all about the upcoming roster additions.

Genshin Impact 6.7 (Luna VIII) Maintenance Start and End Time

The Genshin Impact 6.7 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on June 30, 2026, and at 6 AM CST on July 1, 2026, for the rest of the servers. As per official information, the maintenance break will last around 5 hours. After it is complete, the update will go live for all servers.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PST) 3:00 PM on June 30 8:00 PM on June 30 Canada (EDT) 6:00 PM on June 30 11:00 PM on June 30 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on June 30 12:00 AM on July 1 United Kingdom (BST) 11:00 PM on June 30 4:00 AM on July 1 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on July 1 05:00 AM on July 1 India (IST) 3:30 AM on July 1 8:30 AM on July 1 China (CST) 6:00 AM on July 1 11:00 AM on July 1 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on July 1 12:00 PM on July 1 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on July 1 12:00 PM on July 1 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on July 1 1:00 PM on July 1 New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM on July 1 3:00 PM on July 1

Every Genshin Impact player at or above Adventure Rank 5 would get compensation of 300 Primogems in their in-game mailbox. However, players will have to claim the mail before it expires at the end of the version to get the rewards. After the update goes live, check our Genshin Impact tier list to learn Sandrone’s standing in the new meta.

Genshin Impact 6.7 Luna VIII Release Countdown

Here is a Genshin Impact 6.7 release countdown timer for anyone who is patiently waiting for the update to go live:

Genshin Impact 6.7 Luna VIII will release in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The version is now live!

Genshin Impact Luna VIII Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 6.7 Luna VIII update:

Pre-install size on PC : 7 GB

: 7 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2 GB

Genshin Impact Luna VIII will take players to Fontaine, where they will reunite with Sandrone. The update will also rerun popular characters like Columbina, Citlali, and Raiden Shogun in the banners. Other than that, the update packs a ton of content, including multiple banners and events. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 6.7 Luna VIII release date? Let us know in the comments.