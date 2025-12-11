Genshin Impact Luna IV Drip Marketing Reveals Zibai Element and Lore Details

Geo has been one of the most neglected elements in Genshin Impact. After years of waiting, the element is finally getting some justice from Hoyovere with the announcement of Zibai. She is an Adeptus from Liyue and is going to be a Geo DPS who can trigger Lunar-Crystalize reactions. Her drip marketing has been revealed, confirming her release time, element, and lore details. Here is the Genshin Impact Zibai drip marketing for Luna IV.

Genshin Impact Zibai Drip Marketing

Zibai’s drip marketing has finally been announced, and she might be one of the prettiest characters in the game. She is an adeptus who is often known to take the shape of a white horse. During the Archon war, Zibai helped Rex Lapis in attaining supremacy over the mortal realm. Everything revealed about Zibai touches on her elusive nature as an Adeptus, only appearing in Folktales.

She is confirmed to be a Geo character, and she draws her powers from the Moon Wheel and not a Vision. Although it is not mentioned in the drip marketing, Zibai is definitely a 5-star rarity character. To learn more about her abilities, weapons, and stats, check our Genshin Impact Zibai kit and Zibai Materials guides.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

One of the interesting details about Zibai’s drip marketing is that it features a quote from ‘Ruler of Time’ Istaroth, one of the Four Shades. We already have hints that Venti is part of Istaroth, and she may also have connections with Zibai.

Now, coming back to her character design, I personally think it is the best work from Hoyoverse in Genshin Impact. She looks absolutely gorgeous and serene. Her amber eyes and white hair complement each other extremely well. Zibai may go down as one of the most popular characters in the game, especially as she is going to be the best Geo DPS after release. With her drip marketing announced, expect Zibai to release in Genshin Impact Luna IV.

So, what’s your opinion on Zibai? Tell us what you think about Zibai in the comments below.