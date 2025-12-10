Genshin Impact Hints at Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya as Tsaritsa in Latest Drip Marketing 

Drip marketing is Hoyoverse’s favorite method of teasing future content for the game. In most cases, they are only about the next upcoming playable character in the game, revealing their backstory, element, and confirming the release date. But there are those rare moments when Hoyoverse adds a little tease for a massive in-game lore or for an upcoming character way down the line, casually hidden in plain sight. And that’s exactly what has happened today. Genshin Impact has casually dropped the name Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya in the latest Luna IV drip marketing.

Cryo Archon Tsaritsa’s Name Revealed — Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya in Genshin Impact Lore

The name Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya doesn’t ring a bell at first glance, but a closer look does hint at a major lore reveal. First, this name was revealed in the Genshin Impact Columbina drip marketing, mentioned as if she knew Columbina closely. Next, the surname Snezhnaya is the Cryo region in Genshin Impact, the home of the Fatui and the Cryo Archon. Having the name of an entire region in common, it does point to a very powerful figure. Which makes me think that Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya is the name of Genshin Impact Cryo Archon Tsaritsa.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Who is more powerful than the Tsaritsa herself? The region may have been named after the name of the Cryo Archon in the first place. With the game slowly inching its way to Snezhnaya, it has already revealed every Fatui Harbinger at least once, either through trailers or directly in-game. However, the only character who is yet to appear from Snezhnaya is the Cryo Archon.

Hoyoverse is likely teasing the Cryo Archon’s name — Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya, before she is officially revealed. Also, her close connections with Columbina create a strong possibility of her appearing in Genshin Impact Luna IV. I seriously doubt that Hoyoverse would just name-drop a character like the Tsaritsa in Genshin Impact without having any plans to follow up on it to build more hype for Snezhnaya.

With Il Dottore’s intervention in Nod-Krai, Arlecchino and Sandrone’s presence, and Columbina being at the center of it all. This quest is looking a lot of a Fatui Harbinger tussle. With so much infighting happening among the Harbingers, it is bound to bring the attention of their supreme boss, the Tsaritsa.

So, what do you think about the name Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya? Do you also think it’s the name of the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa in Genshin Impact? Let us know in the comments.