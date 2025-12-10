Genshin Impact Luna IV Drip Marketing Reveals Columbina Element and Lore Details

After years of waiting patiently, Columbina’s admirers are finally getting their fill of the previously 3rd-ranked Fatui Harbinger in Nod-Krai. Since her first appearance in Nod-Krai, every Genshin Impact player has been anticipating her becoming a playable character. And the day has finally come, with Hoyoverse revealing Genshin Impact’s Columbina drip marketing. The release of the drip marketing confirmed her as a playable character in Genshin Impact Luna IV, while also revealing some tiny secrets. So, let’s take a look at Columbina’s drip marketing in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Columbina Hyposelenia Drip Marketing

Columbina’s drip marketing showcases her in all her glory, with her original name, Hyposelenia. She is confirmed to be a Hydro character, although the element is not mentioned as her Vision, so the power is likely drawn from the Frost Moon. Next, Columbina is definitely a 5-star rarity character, even though it is not mentioned in her drip marketing. To learn more about her abilities, weapons, and stats, check our Genshin Impact Columbina kit guide.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Furthermore, Columbina’s drip marketing reveals a heart-wrenching story about her past. It mentions how she never received love in the world that birthed her, and how long it took her to finally gain new hope and desires after forming some much-needed friendships. Another small detail that may have massive indications later down the line was the name drop — Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya. This name shares a quote about Columbina, making it seem like she knew her closely.

With Snezhnaya added in the name, this may very well be the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa’s real name in Genshin Impact. But that speculation is for another guide, so let’s focus on Columbina alone on this one.

Overall, I love Columbina’s drip marketing as it brings out her serene nature while also showing her vulnerability. With Columbina finally becoming playable, I’m sure you guys are excited. So, tell us what you think about Columbina in the comments below.