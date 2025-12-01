Il Dottore Will Make An Appearance in Genshin Impact Luna III, Leaks Suggest

Nod-Krai is bringing many new and old characters back to the limelight, focusing on filling the lore gap created in the story after 5 years of Archon quests. The game has some of the most interesting characters who have only made very brief appearances. One such character is Il Dottore, who played a big part in the Sumeru Archon quests. However, since then, we have not seen him in the main story. That might finally change as Genshin Impact Luna III leak reveals that Il Dottore will finally make a reappearance in the story.

Spoiler: This leak includes story spoiler for the Genshin Impact Luna III Archon quest.

Genshin Impact Luna III Story Will Feature Il Dottore Leaked

The leak comes via Hiragara on Reddit, and it reveals that Il Dottore is finally making an appearance in Genshin Impact Luna III. The leak mentions that The Doctor, or Il Dottore, will be the main villain for the Luna III Archon quest. The Doctor and Columbina will have a tussle, and the Traveler will have to fight Il Dottore to save Columbina. Fighting Il Dottore is going to be a major event, as he is the 2nd-ranked Fatui Harbinger and currently the strongest among them after Il Capitano’s sacrifice.

Also, Il Dottore is a clear villainous character, unlike Il Capitano, Arlecchino, or Columbina and many other Fatui Harbingers. We had already covered a leak about a major showdown between Il Dottore and Wanderer in Nod-Krai. The Wanderer wants revenge for the experiments done on him by Il Dottore, and that will likely be a major plotline in Nod-Krai’s Archon.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

However, what I am more interested in is the dynamics between Columbina and Il Dottore. It would be interesting to see what The Doctor wants from the Moon Maiden, or whether it’s just Fatuir Harbinger business. If both The Doctor and Rerir become the main villain of Nod-Krai, the Traveler and Paimon do have a hard road ahead to victory.

So, are you excited for Il Dottore’s appearance in Genshin Impact? Let us know in the comments.