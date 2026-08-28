Fortnite OG Final Showdown Live Event Start Times and How to Join (Countdown Timer)

Fortnite OG’s Final Showdown live event will begin soon. If you missed it back in the day in Chapter 1 Season 9, here’s your chance to experience it. Mecha Team Leader will once more go head-to-head with The Devourer on the OG Fortnite island. That said, here is everything you need to know about Fortnite OG Final Showdown live event start time and how to join.

When Does the Fortnite OG Final Showdown Live Event Start?

The Final Showdown live event in Fortnite OG mode is officially scheduled for August 29, 2026, at 2 PM ET. To avoid queuing and other technical issues, you should try to get into the playlist by 1:55 PM ET, just 5 mins before the Fortnite OG Final Showdown live event start time.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Here’s when the Fortnite OG Final Showdown live event starts, and the fight between Mecha Team Leader and The Devourer will kick off in all the major regions around the world:

Region/Time Zone Event Start Time And Date US (West) 11:00 AM PDT (August 29) Mexico 12:00 PM CST (August 29) Canada (Central) 1:00 PM CT (August 29) US (East) 2:00 PM EDT (August 29) Brazil 3:00 PM BRT (August 29) United Kingdom 7:00 PM BST (August 29) Europe 8:00 PM CEST (August 29) UAE 10:00 PM GST (August 29) India 11:30 PM IST (August 29) China 2:00 AM CST (August 30) Singapore 2:00 AM SGT (August 30) Japan 3:00 AM JST (August 30) South Korea 3:00 AM KST (August 30) Australia 4:00 AM AEST (August 30) New Zealand 6:00 AM NZST (August 30)

Although this Fortnite live event will start at the aforementioned times, don’t wait until the last minute to join. We recommend being present at least 30 minutes before Final Showdown live event start time in Fortnite OG mode.

Fortnite OG Final Showdown Live Event Countdown Timer

With the Fortnite OG Final Showdown live event drawing near, you will need to keep track of it. To that end, we have attached a handy countdown timer for the event below:

Fortnite OG Final Showdown Live Event Starts In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Fortnite OG Final Showdown Live Event is Now Live!

How to Join the Fortnite OG Final Showdown Live Event

To join the Fortnite OG Final Showdown live event, you will need to load into the OG playlist when it goes live. To avoid long queue times and other issues, such as crashes, please log in beforehand and follow these steps:

Launch Fortnite on your preferred platform at least 30 minutes before the live event.

Select the “Fortnite OG” playlist and enter a match by 1:55 PM ET.

All damage is disabled, and Storm is paused 10 minutes before the event; players will also be given a Jetpack to fly around.

The event script will trigger exactly at 2 PM ET when the Fortnite Final Showdown countdown ends, and the live event begins.

Damage from all sources and the Storm are re-enabled once the Fortnite OG Final Showdown live event ends.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Keep in mind that normal match rules will not apply during the Fortnite OG Final Showdown live event. You will not be able to engage in combat until it ends. That said, you will be able to watch the Fortnite OG Final Showdown live event in peace and without being eliminated.