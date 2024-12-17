Skibidi Toilet x Fortnite Collaboration Announced: Launches Tomorrow

Anyone who is remotely into modern memes knows about Skibidi Toilet and its weird influence in the meme and gaming world itself. And while we at Beebom can’t really relate, we do love Fortnite. Well, in a surprising turn of events, it now turns out that Skibidi Toilet is coming to Fortnite tomorrow.

The news comes from the official Fortnite X account. The post simply has a stack of emojis that correspond to a toilet, a plunger, and a video camera. Alongside it is a date which is 18 December 2024.

The post on X confirms a recent Fortnite news leak which hinted at a Skibidi Toilet collaboration. Besides the appearance, the leak stated a series of Fortnite Skibidi Toilet skins which are:

Skibidi Plungerman: 1500 V-Bucks

Skibidi Toilet Back Bling: 600 V-bucks

Skibidi Plunger Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

For those unware, the Plungerman is a character for the Skibidi Toilet animation series. In charge of weilding two plungers, our weird superhero Skibidi Toilets to fight the iconic G-Toilet. While we don’t know if we will get any Fortnite Skibidi Toilet quests, the above skins are almost sure to make an appearance.

That said, are you excited for this weird yet interesting collaboration? Let us know in the comments below.