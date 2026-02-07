Fortnite Reveals First Look at Upcoming The Seven Update, Confirms New Weapon

The Love and Legends event is in full swing in Fortnite, with the developers revealing a long list of new content being added to the game throughout February. The update featured new items like the Lock-On Assault Rifle and the Flowberry Mist Grenade, switching up the Chapter 7 meta.

However, apart from all of the new weapons and items, one of the biggest revelations in the Fortnite Love and Legends roadmap was the return of The Seven, one of the most important factions in Fortnite’s lore. This had players, especially storyline fans, extremely excited, and Epic has just added fuel to the fire by revealing the first look at what players can expect with the upcoming Seven update.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The teaser for the upcoming Seven update features two Seven-themed weapons taking the spotlight. Among these is the MK-7 Assault Rifle, which has already been unvaulted with the Fortnite 39.40 update. The MK-7 AR was the very first Seven-themed gun in the loot pool, along with being The Foundation’s Mythic of choice back in Chapter 3 Season 1.

However, the more exciting part of the Fortnite Seven update teaser is the new Seven Cannon, pictured alongside the MK-7 AR. This will be a brand-new launcher weapon, and players already got their first look at how the Seven Cannon works in the Fortnite Love and Legends teaser. The teaser featured the Ice King using the weapon while fighting members of The Seven.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Based on what we have seen, players will be able to charge the Seven Cannon before letting off a shot. There is a chance that the weapon’s damage directly relates to how long the players charge it for. The Seven Cannon is expected to be added to the loot pool with the next Fortnite update, patch 39.50.

However, what makes this weapon really special is that it might actually tie into the lore. The 39.40 update also added files for what could be the next Fortnite live event, which could see The Seven going head-to-head with the Dark Voyager. It is possible that players get to use the new Seven Cannon during this event, or even see it in its fullest potential while being used by The Visitor or The Order.

Are you excited about the return of the Seven in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? What do you think about the new Seven Cannon? Tell us in the comments below!