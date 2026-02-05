Latest Fortnite Teaser Finally Reveals The Return Date of The Seven in Chapter 7

The Fortnite storyline is easily one of the game’s most defining characteristics, with Epic Games telling a multiversal-scale story around the Loop and the Zero Point that started all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 4. Lately, the story has taken a backseat in comparison to the collaboration mayhem. However, Epic has released a new teaser that will undoubtedly have players excited about the Fortnite storyline again.

In a new roadmap for the Fortnite Love and Legends event, Epic has finally teased the return of The Seven. The Seven are the most important faction in the storyline, right next to the Last Reality and the Imagined Order. While they have been absent from Fortnite for almost 3 years now, the developers are finally bringing this enigmatic group back to fight back against the Dark Voyager.

The Seven are All Set to Return to the Fortnite Storyline

Image Credit: Epic Games

The tease regarding The Seven’s return was featured in the roadmap for the new Love and Legends event, which listed all of the new content Epic has planned throughout February 2026. Near the end of the roadmap, players will notice the familiar symbol of The Seven, confirming their return. According to the roadmap, The Seven will return on February 23, 2026, although specific details of their return are still left in the air.

For those who don’t know, the fate of The Seven was left ambiguous after most members got taken over by The Herald’s Chrome in Chapter 3 Season 4. Ever since then, players have been clamouring to know what happened to these pivotal characters from the Fortnite storyline. Thankfully, the new teaser confirms that The Seven are still alive. However, they might not be exactly thriving, owing to their absence from the storyline for almost 3 years.

While The Order, one of the members of The Seven, already made her return to the game with the Fortnite 39.30 update, players can now expect to see other members like The Visitor and The Foundation make their way to the Golden Coast Island. With the Dark Voyager wreaking havoc on the Island and reassembling the Zero Point, The Foundation is bound to take matters into his own hands.

The return of The Seven is likely to bring a bunch of Seven-themed items to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 loot pool, including the possible return of The Foundation’s MK7 Assault Rifle. Not only that, but players can also expect the group’s return to play a role in the finale for Chapter 7 Season 1, possibly in the next Fortnite live event.

For players like me, who have grown immensely attached to the game thanks to its lore, the return of The Seven is a ray of hope that Epic has not entirely abandoned these iconic characters. Who knows, this could even pave the way for the return of the Imagined Order, with both factions forming an unlikely alliance to take down the Dark Voyager and the Last Reality.

Are you excited to see The Seven back in the Fortnite storyline? Who is your favourite member of the group? Let us know in the comments below!