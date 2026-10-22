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Fortnite Returns to iOS in Australia as Epic Games Scores Major Court Victory

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
Fortnite on iOS Australia
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Australian courts sided with Epic Games in the antitrust lawsuit involving Apple.
  • Fortnite has returned to the iOS App Store in Australia on October 22, 2026.
  • Because of the court's verdict, Apple will implement more changes to the iOS App Store in March 2027.
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The Apple versus Epic saga is slowly winding down, and with the latest court verdict, Fortnite has returned to iOS in Australia. This is a huge victory for iOS users out there, as they still have time to experience Fortnitemares 2026, which, by all accounts, is incredible. But that’s not all that was decided by the court; Fortnite returning to iPhones in Australia is just the beginning.

Epic vs. Apple Takes a New Turn as Fortnite Returns to the iOS App Store in Down Under

On October 21, 2026, Epic Games posted on its official X account, announcing that Fortnite would be returning to the App Store in Australia on Thursday, October 22. The court ruled in favor of Epic Games, stating that Apple violated Australian competition law by restricting app distribution and payment options.

Apple has disagreed with the court’s findings and verdict, and will seek a stay and appeal the decision. However, the decision is likely to remain unchanged since the lawsuit involving Fortnite, to an extent, has taken nearly six years to reach a verdict. It would seem that Tim Sweeney’s statement in August about the Epic vs. Apple Lawsuit’s “Endgame” approaching soon was on point.

In his latest statement following the court verdict, Sweeney said, “The Australian Epic v Apple antitrust remedies were just issued, and are a huge victory for consumers and developers. We are studying the verdict and will share more soon.”

Tim Sweeney's statement on the court's verdict
Image Credit: X/TimSweeneyEpic

To that end, Epic Games also announced that besides Fortnite returning, more changes would be coming to the Australian iOS App Store in March 2027. These are aimed at helping developers get a leg up in the digital space and give them a better chance of having their apps showcased. Here’s what’s to expect:

  • iOS will be open to third-party app stores.
  • Australian users will be able to download apps directly from developers.
  • Developers will be able to offer only alternative payment systems, and Apple can’t require devs to offer Apple’s IAP without charging junk fees.
  • Apple cannot block developers from pointing users outside apps to make purchases.
  • Apple is barred from charging junk fees on purchases made in third-party app stores.

That being said, the lawsuit has not been concluded despite a verdict being reached. As previously mentioned, Apple is going to seek an appeal, and things are bound to go back and forth well after Fortnite Chapter 7 ends.

In the meantime, if nothing else, players in Australia can now download Fortnite directly from the iOS App Store instead of having to go through the Epic Games Store. Expect another update on the situation in the coming months.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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