Fortnite Players Blame Nick Eh 30 for Shockwave Grenades Removal, Game Design Director Clears His Name

Fortnite Chapter 7 has been off to a great start as players got to land, or rather surf, onto a new Golden Coast island, full of new loot and weapons to play with. Every Battle Royale season, Epic shuffles the loot pool and introduces new weapons to the meta.

However, some classic items like Fortnite’s Shockwave Grenade have stayed in the loot pool, the reason being it’s a crucial item players carry in their loadout for mobility. Shockwave Grenades were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 and are perfect for a swift escape or zone rotation during a BR match.

But unexpectedly, Fortnite has now removed the item from the loot pool in its latest 39.20 update, and players are blaming streamer and Icon Nick Eh 30 for the removal. Nick has been quite vocal about this season’s loot pool balancing, but when players started blasting the streamer as the reason behind the item’s vaulting, Fortnite devs rushed to his rescue to handle the situation.

Fortnite Devs Back Nick Eh 30 as Streamer Gets Blasted By Players For Shockwave Grenade Removal

As the hate towards Nick Eh 30 grew on social media after the community’s beloved mobility item, Shockwave Grenade, was removed from the Chapter 7 loot pool in a recent content patch, Fortnite Game Design Director Ted Timmins stepped in to diffuse the situation with the reason behind the item’s vaulting.

Image Credit: X / Ted Timmins

Replying to a toxic individual blaming Nick, Timmins replied, “The team came to their own conclusions, and don’t make decisions unilaterally based on a single opinion. The start of Season 1 had a combat fleeing issue that could spoil engagements. The team felt this needed a meta change, and I support intentional experimentation.” This means that the item balancing team behind the Battle Royale loot pool items is based on the decisions purely made by the design team itself.

To offer some context, Shockwave Grenades have been a part of the Fortnite Battle Royale loot pool consistently for over 400 days without being vaulted, and now that it’s gone, players are expressing frustration towards the decision made and blaming Nick Eh 30 and other content creators for the same.

The content creator has since called out toxic individuals in the community for blaming him and has posted statements like, “NickEh30 is not the reason shockwaves were vaulted.” The Fortnite Icon has also offered his opinion on the latest patch, saying “game is still fun”, and “there’s still mobility: crashpads, wingsuits, cars.”

What do you think about the recent vaulting of Shockwave Grenades in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!