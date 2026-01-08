Fortnite Update 39.20 Early Patch Notes: South Park Collab, New Mythic, and More

Epic Games is gearing up for the Fortnite 39.20 update, bringing an end to the Winterfest festivities and cleaning up the Chapter 7 map for a new round of updates. This new patch is filled to the brim with crossovers, including the long-awaited South Park collaboration and hints towards the Fortnite storyline.

If you are wondering about what you can expect to see from the Fortnite 39.20 update, come with us as we break down all of the new content arriving in Chapter 7 Season 1.

The 39.20 update in Fortnite will arrive in the game after a scheduled downtime of 1-2 hours on January 9, 2026, at 4 AM ET. The Fortnite servers will go down, and playlists will be disabled during the downtime, allowing for a smooth transition into the new patch for all players.

We will keep you updated right here once servers are offline and update maintenance is underway.

South Park Skins and Mini-Pass

Image Credit: Epic Games

The main highlight of the 39.20 update is the Fortnite South Park collaboration, bringing characters from the beloved animated series to the game. The collab features skins for the main crew, including:

Eric Cartman

Stan Marsh

Kyle Broflovski

Kenny McCormick

Butters Stotch

The game puts them in mech suits, similar to Bart Simpson from The Simpsons collaboration. This is done to make their disproportionate designs from the show fit into the Fortnite aesthetic and make them align with the hitboxes.

The collab has also brought Towelie as a new Sidekick in the game, joining the ranks of SpongeBob as yet another iconic animated Sidekick. Apart from these cosmetics, the crossover will also feature the free Born in Chaos Mini Pass, allowing players to earn 13 South Park-themed rewards without spending any V-Bucks. This includes the Imaginationland Airship Glider and a Cheesy Poofs Rocketship Emote among others.

Stick of Truth Mythic

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite South Park collab is not limited to the cosmetics, as the 39.20 update will also introduce the Stick of Truth Mythic. This new item, based on the beloved ‘South Park: The Stick of Truth’ RPG, introduces the revolutionary mechanic of controlling the storm. When used, you can use the Stick of Truth to have the storm close around you

The Stick of Truth will spawn in the new Cartmanland POI, which will replace Wonkeeland in the 39.20 update. Since the item possesses such a powerful ability, it will be a single-use Mythic that could provide a significant advantage if used correctly.

Kenny’s Respawn Token

Image Credit: Epic Games

Another new item added with the 39.20 update is Kenny’s Respawn Token, a special single use Mythic. Kenny’s Respawn Token functions just like a Self-Revive kit in the game. However, what makes this token special is that it automatically reboots you when you get eliminated, completely bypassing the need to activate a Self-Revive.

Cheesy Poofs

Image Credit: Epic Games

The South Park collab’s list of items also includes the Cheesy Poofs, a brand new consumable that rapidly heals your health. What sets it apart from other healing items is that you can consume Cheesy Poofs even while you are sprinting, allowing you to heal on the go. This is one item that might impact the meta in Chapter 7 Season 1, allowing for more approaches when rotating.

New South Park Rift Anomaly

The Stick of Truth will not be the only gameplay-altering element in the 39.20 update, as the South Park collab will also bring a new Rift Anomaly titled “Everyone Kills Kenny.” This Rift Anomaly acts as a reference to one of South Park’s long-running gags of Kenny dying multiple times, only to return in the next episode. When this anomaly is active during a match, every player will receive a Self-Revive kit, making for some interesting competitive scenarios.

Quints (5 Player Battle Royale Lobbies)

Image Credit: Epic Games

The 39.20 update will also bring an addition that not many players saw coming. The developers are adding a new Battle Royale mode called Quints. This new mode will allow players to play BR matches with up to 5 players. The mode was first hinted at through the Fortnite South Park collab teaser image, where Butters could be seen waiting in a BR lobby with 4 other slots.

The Quints mode will be available for a limited time. Epic Games is set to remove it on February 5, 2026, along with the South Park crossover. However, if the mode proves to be popular enough, players can expect it to make a return later. It might even end up becoming a permanent mode like Trios.

Battle Pass and OG Pass Super Styles

Image Credit: Epic Games

With the release of the 39.20 update, Epic Games will also be unlocking three of the Bonus Pages in the Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass. This will allow players to unlock Super Styles for the Battle Pass skins like Kingston and the Dark Voyager (Reality Redacted). Additionally, Super Styles for the OG Season 7 Pass will also be unlocked, allowing players to grind for new looks for the remixed OG skins like Lt. Winter.

New Weekly Quests

The Fortnite 39.20 update will also bring a set of new weekly quests for players to complete. While we don’t know what these quests will be as of yet, there is a chance that they tie into the new South Park collab while also progressing the Chapter 7 Season 1 storyline further.

Chainsaw Man Collab

Image Credit: X / SamLeakss

Another crossover that could arrive with the Fortnite 39.20 update is the leaked Chainsaw Man collab. The collab was confirmed to be in the works by leakers like SamLeakss. As of now, Epic Games hasn’t confirmed the crossover’s arrival with this new update.

However, leakers have found a Jam Track for ‘Iris Out,’ the opening theme for ‘Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc’ in the game files. This could be hinting at the crossover happening with the 39.20 update or the next Fortnite update, patch 39.30.

The Seven-themed Weapons

Image Credit: X / Egyptian Fortnite Leaker

The Seven are long overdue for a return to the Fortnite storyline, and the 39.20 patch could finally bring hints towards the beloved group. According to leakers like Egyptian Fortnite Leaker, Epic Games added the Foundation Rift Rifle and Seven Cannon to the game files at the start of Chapter 7 Season 1. The developers could add these weapons to the loot pool with the Fortnite 39.20 update as a tease for the group’s return.

James Bond’s Aston Martin Car Body

Image Credit: Epic Games

The 39.20 update could also bring the much-awaited James Bond collab in the form of a new car body. According to a leak shared by SamLeakss, Epic Games will soon add the Aston Martin Valhalla Car Body to the Item Shop. The vehicle will serve as James Bond’s primary car in the upcoming game ‘007: First Light‘, suggesting that other elements from the title could show up in the game later down the line.

With Chapter 7 Season 1 only around a month in, Epic Games is set to release multiple updates for the game after the 39.20 patch. Will you be launching onto the Pacific Break Island as Eric Cartman and the gang? Let us know in the comments below!