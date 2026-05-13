Fortnite Overwatch Collab Trailer Reveals Four New Skins and Tracer’s Pistols

Epic Games has finally revealed the first official look at the Fortnite Overwatch collab, giving players an insight into what they can expect from the anticipated crossover. Here is everything the new trailer tells us about the collaboration.

Fortnite x Overwatch Collab Trailer Shows D.Va and Tracer Skins with New Weapon

The trailer for the Fortnite Overwatch collab, which ties into Act 3 of the Showdown Rivalries event, shows Jonesy and Fishstick fleeing from Ice King and his allies. This is where the Overwatch heroes make an appearance, with the trailer showing Tracer, Genji, D.Va, and Mercy coming to Jonesy and Fishstick’s rescue.

Players even get to hear Mercy’s iconic “Heroes never die!” as she emerges to help our heroes in the trailer. The Ice King can then be seen retreating with his allies, seemingly to plan for the unexpected reinforcements.

This trailer also confirms that the Overwatch characters will be on Team Foundation, taking the fight to Team Ice King during Act 3. Furthermore, Tracer can also be seen using her Pulse Pistols, suggesting it will be added to the loot pool. This could come in the form of an obtainable Chapter 7 Season 2 Mythic, or it could be tied to the Act 3 milestones. It is currently unknown whether other weapons like Genji’s Dragonblade will also be added to the game as Mythic weapons.

Additionally, from the key art revealed for the crossover, we can also see that the collab will bring Overwatch-themed POIs to the Chapter 7 Season 2 map. Finally, the crossover will also reportedly bring new quests and rewards for players to claim. While this is unlikely to feature any free Fortnite skins, it will feature other free cosmetics like back blings and pickaxes.

The collaboration is set to release with the Fortnite 40.40 update on May 14, 2026, at 4 AM ET. All of the skins featured in the collab will be available shortly after downtime for the update ends.

Are you excited about the crossover finally materialising after so many leaks? Tell us in the comments below!