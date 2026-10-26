Home > News > Fortnite One Piece Teaser Reveals Ace and Luffy Skins Coming Next Season

Fortnite One Piece Teaser Reveals Ace and Luffy Skins Coming Next Season

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
Ace and Luffy Fortnite One Piece skins wanted poster
Image Credit: Reddit/NeutroGD
In Short
  • One Piece Wanted Posters featuring Ace, Luffy, Jonesy, and Hope Fortnite skins spotted ahead of Chapter 7 Mini Season's launch.
  • Usopp, the Straw Hat Pirates Crew's sniper, is also vaguely visible on the wanted poster, suggesting he, too, is part of the One Piece collab.
  • The authenticity of the Fortnite One Piece Wanted Posters cannot be confirmed at this moment.
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Fortnite One Piece collab is the biggest to date, and Epic Games is pulling out all the stop signs for Chapter 7 Mini Season called “Treasure Hunters.” It already features an extensive lineup of characters, including A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert, and to add to the list, we now have Ace and Luffy of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The Straw Hat Pirates Are Coming to Fortnite Treasure Hunters Season

Posted by Reddit user NeutroGD on October 26, 2026, they spotted “Wanted Posters” in London that showcase four upcoming Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season characters. They include Jones and Hope, who were already teased via the subway posters, alongside Ace and Luffy, who are coming as Fortnite skins.

The posters feature a close-up shot of all four characters, alongside the bounty that’s on their heads. Portgas D. Ace from One Piece has the highest bounty, followed by Monkey D. Luffy. Jonesy and Hope also have sizeable bounties on them, which means they are actively being hunted in the new Fortnite reality. That said, here’s a look at the One Piece wanted posters.

Fortnite One Piece collab wanted posters
Image Credit: Reddit/NeutroGD

On a side note, since this is the first ‘unofficial’ set of posters spotted in public, we cannot say for certain if it’s real or fan-made. However, given the Treasure Hunter theme of Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season, having wanted posters in public as teasers to promote the One Piece collab makes sense.

To add to the poster’s credibility, Fortnite leakers are already stating that Ace and Luffy are the first confirmed skins for the One Piece collab. In fact, HYPEX posted on X that Usopp is also going to be part of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season.

His head can vaguely be seen in the wanted posters. Given his role in the Straw Hat Pirates Crew, Epic Games may be hinting at new sniper rifles for the Fortnite loot pool in the Mini Season. It would be a change of pace as well, as Chapter 7 Override was void of long-range weapons.

All said and done, expect more cinematic teasers to be released this week, which will likely follow the format of the Fortnite Lil Uzi Vert collab video. If indeed this many One Piece characters are coming to the Item Shop, it’s best to keep a few V-Bucks Fortnite Cards at the ready.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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