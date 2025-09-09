Fortnite Megazord Mythic Mecha Release Date Drops with Epic First Look

Epic Games released its latest Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, featuring an iconic collaboration with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which brought in cosmetic skins for all the rangers to the game. The current Battle Pass features the Tommy Oliver ranger skin that fans can unlock upon progressing to level 100.

While Epic has continued to make some mitigating changes to the gameplay meta and loot pool, players are excited about the Megazord mythic that was teased in the gameplay trailer. Since the mythic wasn’t released at launch, players have been anticipating its release, and now Epic has finally announced when it will be added to the Battle Royale.

Fortnite Megazord Mythic is Just Weeks Away, and Players Cannot Wait for Chaos

According to Epic, the Dino Megazord costume and related mythic item are planned to be released on September 16, 2025, until October 3. Epic Games verified the mid-season announcement via an official post and in-game date changes.

Battle Pass holders (premium track required for 1,000 V-Bucks) can begin unlocking the towering robo-amalgam with exclusive quests on that date. These challenges, similar to Season 3’s Superman mythic, will include Power Rangers-themed objectives such as combating bug swarms at new POIs like Rangers Ruin or looting with O.X.R. Drop Pods. Completing them gradually unlocks the Dino Megazord skin, back bling, and a Power Sword pickaxe.

Furthermore, players will also be able to claim a Power Rangers medallion that will spawn randomly during a Battle Royale match, and the first player to claim it will turn into the giant mech monster himself. While Epic has not made it clear how often the mythic will spawn, leakers speculate it’s going to work similarly to the Godzilla mythic.

