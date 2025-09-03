Latest Fortnite Hotfix Brings Back Shockwave Hammer to Squash Nerfed Bugs

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 unleashed a bug-infested chaos on the Battle Royale island, pitting players against swarming insect enemies as well as the new military faction called O.X.R. Since the season’s release on August 7, loopers have accepted the challenge, using new weapons such as the O.X.R. Rifle, Wrecked Revolver, and Leadspitter 3000 Minigun to take down Swarmers, Bombers, and powerful Queen bugs.

New POIs like The Hive and O.X.R. HQ have become hotdrops for intense loot-driven combat, with the O.X.R. rank system rewarding eliminations and bug kills with powerful drop pods. While the chaos this season wasn’t enough, Epic has constantly been on its toes, releasing updates by removing medallions, bosses, and even nerfing the double pump meta and weapons in the game.

Now another hotfix has arrived, and this one brings back one of the most powerful melee weapons that players have wanted for a long time to squash bugs on the island. And it’s none other than the iconic Shockwave Hammer.

Fortnite September 2 Hotfix Nerfs Bugs and Unvaults Shockwave Hammer in Chapter 6 Season 4

On the evening of September 2, Fortnite released a hotfix without any downtime that brought significant changes to the loot pool and adjusted the spawn rate of bugs on the island. To begin with, the Hammer Assault Rifle has now been vaulted from the loot pool, which means players are only left with the Fury Assault Rifle and O.X.R. Rifle to use during BR matches.

Furthermore, the Shockwave Hammer is now unvaulted and can be claimed from Floor Loot or Loot Chests around the island. Players can use it to smash enemies or traverse across the island. Coming to exotics, the Eradicator Shock N’ Slow Shockwave Launcher has also been vaulted, and players won’t be able to exploit its traversal abilities anymore.

Besides this, Bugs have also been nerfed with this hotfix. Here’s a full list of their nerfs:

Medium Bugs HP nerfed (500 → 350)

Small Bugs Damage (3 → 1) and HP (35 → 20)

Medium Bugs don’t retreat when damaged

Queens no longer spawn Reinforcements

Lower detection radius and 40% Slower Attacks

Bugs don’t spawn initially in POIs

The Bomber Bug spawn rate has been increased from 30% to 50% whereas the landing damage inflicted by Drop Pods to nearby players, vehicles, or even builds has been completely removed. All the defenses on O.X.R. bases have been disabled, and the Bug Blaster has been made rarer in the game.

