Fortnite Leak Reveals The Office Collab Coming Soon, Fans Predict Michael Scott Skin

Fortnite and its list of collaborations continue to evolve and become more unpredictable. Players might see Godzilla in the game one week, followed by a collab with a classic Hollywood movie. Now, Epic Games seems to be continuing this trend with a possible upcoming Fortnite x The Office collaboration.

A new leak has surfaced, suggesting that characters from The Office will soon make their debut on the Fortnite Island. Here’s everything we know about the possible Chapter 7 crossover.

Fortnite The Office Collab Could Bring The Dunder Mifflin Crew to Chapter 7

The leak regarding the Fortnite The Office collab was shared by reliable leaker Loolo_WRLD on X. According to the leak, Epic Games is working on bringing characters like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute to the Golden Coast Island. The possibility of this collaboration is further supported by another report that suggests Epic Games will soon add a “nostalgic tv duo” to the game.

Image Credit: X / Loolo_WRLD

After the leak, fans predict that Michael Scott, the beloved boss character from The Office, played by Steve Carell, could be the star of the collab. If this is the case, players might also see the iconic ‘That’s What She Said’ joke being turned into an in-game emote. Apart from Michael Scott, the crossover could also feature skins for Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute. While details about the collab are still not clear, it could easily become one of Fortnite’s most unique collabs in 2026.

This, mixed with the recently leaked Solo Leveling and the upcoming KizunaAI skin, proves that Epic Games is expanding its horizons with collaborations in 2026. I’m a huge fan of The Office, and seeing characters from that show in Fortnite might feel uncanny at first, but it would still be a sight to behold for fans like me. Furthermore, if this collab comes to the game, it could open up the doors for other sitcom characters to join the Fortnite roster.

