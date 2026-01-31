Fortnite January 31 Hotfix Makes SMGs Meta, Epic Announces Massive 39.40 Patch Changes Soon

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is over halfway done, and players have been enjoying deploying onto the new Golden Coast island and exploring all of the secrets it has to offer, especially with the new loot pool and weapons. Epic Games is now gearing up for the 39.40 update for Fortnite next week. While players are usually left guessing as to what the developers will add with a new update, Epic Games has released an article breaking down the changes players can expect from the upcoming patch.

The 39.40 patch will update the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 weapons across the board. It seems like the developers are placing a special emphasis on SMGs, a class of weapons that has been quite underpowered in the current meta.

New Fortnite Hotfix Buffs All SMGs in Chapter 7 Season 1

Image Credit: Epic Games

According to the X post shared by Epic Games, the new update will buff all SMGs in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 loot pool. However, the buffs are not limited to SMGs, as the developers listed a plethora of changes to other weapons in the X post. Here are all of the changes coming to the weapons in Chapter 7 Season 1:

Item Buffs Tactical Assault Rifle Increased damage Enforcer AR Increased damage Holo Rush SMG Increased damage per shot, larger magazine, and faster handling time Flex SMG Increased damage, larger magazine, and faster handling time Dual Micro SMGs Increased damage, larger magazine, and faster handling time Tactical Pistol Increased damage, improved range, and faster ADS time. Soveriegn Shotgun Faster fire rate when aiming down sights. Stealth Splash Increased effect time and able to carry a bigger stack. All-Terrain-Kart Increased health

All three SMGs have seen similar buffs with this new hotfix, increasing their overall power and magazine size to make them equally viable for your loadout and providing an alternative to certain Assault Rifles.

Speaking of Assault Rifles, the Tactical AR, one of the weakest weapons in the loot pool, has been buffed to deal more damage, alongside the Enforcer AR. The developers explained how these changes are in service of closing the gap between the Deadeye Assault Rifle and other ARs in the game.

Epic Games has also added improvements to one of the more underrated weapons in Chapter 7 Season 1, the Tactical Pistol. The weapon will not only deal more damage, but will also possess greater ranged capabilities along with a faster ADS time. As if the Tactical Pistol wasn’t already enough of a problem when used right, these new changes could make it a staple in most players’ loadouts.

The Sovereign Shotgun has been frequently overshadowed by the Iron Pump Shotgun and Twin Hammer Shotguns in Chapter 7 Season 1. The next Fortnite update is set to make the Sovereign Shotgun a lot snappier when aiming down sights, potentially allowing it to stand among its peers.

Epic Games has also announced changes to the Stealth Splash, a relatively new item added with the Fortnite 39.20 update. Players will now be able to carry more Stealth Splashes in their inventory, with the effect of the Splashes also lasting longer than before.

Are you excited about these changes to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 weapons? What other changes do you hope to see with the 39.40 update? Let us know in the comments below!