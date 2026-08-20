Fortnite Five Nights at Freddy’s Collab Teased for This Year’s Fortnitemares

After years of copium, it seems like a Fortnite x Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration might be in the works for this year’s Fortnitemares event.

As spotted by Aligned Eclipse on X, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map has an unfinished building that looks eerily similar to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria from the live-action films.

The building is currently under construction, suggesting that the restoration could be complete by Fortnitemares 2026, i.e., the perfect time to introduce a Fortnite Five Nights at Freddy’s collab.

The X user also posted the building’s interior in another post, which includes a stage similar to where Freddy, Bonnie, and Chica perform in the first FNAF title. These are speculations, and there’s been no official confirmation as the season just dropped.

Image Credit: X/@AlignedEclipse

However, the signs are too strong to ignore, and players are already on the hype train. Given that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is a Gaming Legends-themed season titled Override, a Fortnite x Five Nights at Freddy’s collab would be the perfect addition to the season. Meanwhile, you can redeem Fortnite Admin Panel codes to get free Sprite dust, new gizmos, and more rewards to prepare for this collab drop.

There are even more signs pointing towards the potential collaboration. For example, Fortnite C7S4 ends on November 1, 2026, while Fortnitemares begins in early to mid-October to gear up for Halloween on the 31st.

Most players were hoping Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4’s Battle Pass would include potential FNAF outfits, but that wasn’t the case. While the Battle Pass does include Sonic the Hedgehog and other Gaming Legends-themed characters, they’re no match for the hype and anticipation surrounding a possible Five Nights at Freddy’s collab.

Speaking of the new season, it also introduces new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites to get your hands on and obtain new abilities on the island. So, if Epic decides to collab with FNAF, a Freddy Sprite or a Foxy Sprite would be highly enticing.

What do you think? Will Fortnite finally bring a Five Nights at Freddy’s collab in this year’s Fortnitemares? Tell us in the comments section below.