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Fortnite Five Nights at Freddy’s Collab Teased for This Year’s Fortnitemares

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
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Freddy with a mic in a promo art from the first Five Nights at Freddy's title with the Fortnite logo in the background.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • A Fortnite Five Nights at Freddy's collaboration might have been teased for this year's Fortnitemares.
  • The new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map includes a building similar to Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria from the movies.
  • In addition, the building includes a stage like the one where Freddy, Bonnie, and Chica performed in the first FNAF game.
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After years of copium, it seems like a Fortnite x Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration might be in the works for this year’s Fortnitemares event.

As spotted by Aligned Eclipse on X, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map has an unfinished building that looks eerily similar to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria from the live-action films.

The building is currently under construction, suggesting that the restoration could be complete by Fortnitemares 2026, i.e., the perfect time to introduce a Fortnite Five Nights at Freddy’s collab.

The X user also posted the building’s interior in another post, which includes a stage similar to where Freddy, Bonnie, and Chica perform in the first FNAF title. These are speculations, and there’s been no official confirmation as the season just dropped.

Fortnite in-game screenshots compared with the Five Nights at Freddy's movie pizzeria.
Image Credit: X/@AlignedEclipse

However, the signs are too strong to ignore, and players are already on the hype train. Given that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is a Gaming Legends-themed season titled Override, a Fortnite x Five Nights at Freddy’s collab would be the perfect addition to the season. Meanwhile, you can redeem Fortnite Admin Panel codes to get free Sprite dust, new gizmos, and more rewards to prepare for this collab drop.

There are even more signs pointing towards the potential collaboration. For example, Fortnite C7S4 ends on November 1, 2026, while Fortnitemares begins in early to mid-October to gear up for Halloween on the 31st.

Most players were hoping Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4’s Battle Pass would include potential FNAF outfits, but that wasn’t the case. While the Battle Pass does include Sonic the Hedgehog and other Gaming Legends-themed characters, they’re no match for the hype and anticipation surrounding a possible Five Nights at Freddy’s collab.

Speaking of the new season, it also introduces new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites to get your hands on and obtain new abilities on the island. So, if Epic decides to collab with FNAF, a Freddy Sprite or a Foxy Sprite would be highly enticing.

What do you think? Will Fortnite finally bring a Five Nights at Freddy’s collab in this year’s Fortnitemares? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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