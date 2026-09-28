Fortnitemares 2026 Collab Lineup Revealed Coming to Fortnite This Week

Epic Games dropped a new Fortnitemares 2026 teaser, including multiple new Fortnite collabs, with more coming this week on October 1, 2026. The teaser showcases a plethora of horror icons such as both Freddies (Krueger and Fazbear), Slenderman, and more, as featured on the following list:

FNAF Gang (Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy)

Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare on Elm Street)

Slender Man

Beetlejuice

Asta (Black Clover)

Lady Liberty (The Purge)

We already knew all the horror collabs in Fortnitemares 2026, but the new teaser gives us our first look at some of the confirmed Fortnite collaborations. Asta from Black Clover sports his Devil Union look, complete with a black-and-red-themed outfit and a magical sword.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Next up, we see the entire Five Nights at Freddy’s gang in the Fortnitemares 2026 teaser, with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy hunting Jonesy, who is hiding with a pump shotgun. Speaking of Jonesy, he hides behind a grave that spells out “Beetlejuice,” confirming that a skin related to the popular movie is also arriving this week in Fortnite.

Behind Chica, Lady Liberty from The Purge: Election Year stands menacingly with her potential Pickaxe. On the right side of the Fortnitemares 2026 teaser, the iconic Freddy Krueger and Slenderman in Fortnite make their first appearance, both looking for Jonesy.

Now, speaking of Jonesy, a new Halloween-themed Spice skin hides right beside him in the Fortnitemares 2026 teaser, seemingly trying to stay out of sight from the horror icons. However, that’s not all, as Fortnite will reveal more Fortnitemares 2026 collabs over the next few days, with all of them arriving this week.

The teaser also features the creepy pumpkin smile that was last seen in the first Fortnitemares 2026 teaser. With all these collabs arriving this week itself, this Fortnitemares is shaping up to be the best one yet. That said, which other horror collabs are you hoping for in the upcoming Halloween event? Tell us in the comments section below.