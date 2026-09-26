Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 Start Times and How to Watch (Countdown Timer)

The Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 is finally upon us. 50 Duos – 100 of the best professional players from around the world – are going to go head-to-head for a chance to claim a share of the $2,000,000 prize pool. The Fortnite FNCS 2026 is going to be a two-day event, held in Antwerp, Belgium’s Lotto Arena, from September 26 – 27, 2026.

Although the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship marks the end of this phase of the competitive scene, Fortnitemares 2026 kicks off soon after. Based on the teasers Epic Games has released thus far, Fortnitemares 2026 might be Fortnite’s scariest “Fortober” yet. That said, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026, including the start time, schedule, and where to watch.

Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 Global Start Times

The Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 starts on September 26, 2026, at 10 AM ET | 4 PM CEST. If you are attending the event live in Antwerp, Belgium, at Lotto Arena, doors open at 9 AM ET | 3 PM CEST. Be sure to go early to avoid the crowd and prepare yourself to bear witness to sheer brilliance.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Before we discuss when the live broadcast and subsequent matches begin, we recommend you brush up on the Fortnite FNCS 2026 format to understand how things are going to play out. With that out of the way, here’s when the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 starts, and the fight between the top 50 Duos kicks off for every major time zone around the world.

Region/Time Zone Livestream Starts First Match Begins US (West) 7:00 AM PDT 8:00 AM PDT Mexico 8:00 AM CST 9:00 AM CST Canada (Central) 9:00 AM CT 10:00 AM CT US (East) 10:00 AM EDT 11:00 AM EDT Brazil 11:00 AM BRT 12:00 PM BRT United Kingdom 3:00 PM BST 4:00 PM BST Belgium 4:00 PM CEST 5:00 PM CEST UAE 6:00 PM GST 7:00 PM GST India 7:30 PM IST 8:30 PM IST China 10:00 PM CST 11:00 PM CST Japan/South Korea 11:00 PM JST/KST 12:00 AM JST/KST (September 27) Australia 12:00 AM AEST (September 27) 1:00 AM AEST (September 27) New Zealand 2:00 AM NZST (September 27) 3:00 AM NZST (September 27)

As seen from the table, there’s a one-hour gap between the livestream kicking off and the first match, “Game 1”. This gives you time to play one or two Battle Royale or Zero Build Fortnite matches to build up hype if you’re watching from home. That said, the timings apply to both days of the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship (September 26 and 27) across all major time zones.

To make things easier to understand, we’ve also added a table to give you a better idea of the flow for the entire Fortnite FNCS Global Championship. Once more, the timings are the same across both days (September 26 and 27).

Event Flow For Fortnite FNCS Global Championship Timings Venue Doors Open 3 PM CEST | 9 AM ET Pre-Show Begins 4 PM CEST | 10 AM ET Game 1 Begins 5 PM CEST | 11 AM ET Game 2 Begins 5:40 PM CEST | 11:40 AM ET Game 3 Begins 6:20 PM CEST | 12:20 PM ET Intermission 7 PM CEST | 1 PM ET Game 4 Begins 7:20 PM CEST | 1:20 PM ET Game 5 Begins 8 PM CEST | 2 PM ET Game 6 Begins 8:40 PM CEST | 2:40 PM ET Estimated Ending Time 9:20 PM CEST | 3:20 PM ET

As seen from the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 event flow, there are a total of six “Games,” each lasting 40 minutes; three played before the intermission and three after. The intermission lasts 20 minutes, and the event concludes at 9:20 PM CEST or 3:20 PM ET.

Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 Countdown Timer

Now that we’ve given you the event timings for FNCS Global Championship 2026, here’s a countdown timer to help you keep track of things. We’ve added two timers, one for each day, so you know exactly when the livestream begins on both days.

FNCS Global Championship 2026

Starts In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds FNCS Global Championship 2026

Has Begun

FNCS Global Championship 2026

Day 2 Starts In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Day 2 Of FNCS Global Championship 2026

Has Begun

Where to Watch the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 Broadcast?

There are going to be several options for you to watch the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026. As of now, we can confirm a few, but Epic Games should reveal all official watch links soon. That said, here’s the list of places you can watch the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 unfold:

While all options are viable, we suggest watching the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026 on Twitch. This is for the sole reason that if you watch for at least 30 minutes, you can get the FNCS Champion’s Chargers Kicks in Fortnite for free.

That is about everything you need to know for the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2026. Based on the lineup of players and the “Duos” format, it’s going to be an interesting grand final. Don’t forget to tune in and catch some of the best players in the game battle it out to be crowned FNCS Champions.