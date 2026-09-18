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How to Get Kingdom Hearts Sora Skin in Fortnite

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In Short
  • Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab, featuring Sora, was released in the Item Shop on September 17, 2026.
  • The Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab includes one Sora skin priced at 1,500 V-Bucks.
  • The Kingdom Hearts cosmetics will rotate out of Fortnite on October 1, 2026, when the Item Shop resets.
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The Kingdom Hearts collab has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 and introduces Sora and his friends to the storyline. This is without a doubt the most anticipated collab for Override and has the community in a frenzy. That said, if you’re interested in knowing how to get the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know.

Fortnite Sora Skin: How to Get Kingdom Hearts Collab Cosmetics

You can get the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin in Fortnite by purchasing it from the Item Shop. The collab was added to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 on September 17, 2026, and became available for purchase. To get the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin in Fortnite, follow these steps.

  • Open Fortnite and navigate to the Item Shop tab.
  • Navigate the Item Shop sections and look for “Kingdom Hearts.” You can find the skin here.
  • Click the Sora Skin Set (1,800 V-Bucks)
  • Press and hold down the Purchase button to complete your transaction.
  • Cosmetics related to the Kingdom Hearts collab can now be found in your Fortnite locker.
Sora skin in fortnite item shop
Image Credit: Epic Games

If you cannot purchase the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin in Fortnite, that’s quite alright. However, we do recommend that you purchase the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass. It offers value for money and rewards you with numerous cosmetics.

All Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Sora Collab Items and Prices

The Kingdom Hearts Sora skin was released as part of a bundle with additional cosmetic items in Fortnite. You can purchase them at a discounted price in the Fortnite Item Shop. Here is a list of all items part of this Kingdom Hearts collab and their cost:

CosmeticsPrices in V-Bucks
Kingdom Hearts Bundle (Including All Cosmetics)4,500
Sora Skin + Keyblade Pickaxe + Keyblade Back Bling1,800
Keyblade Pickaxe + Back Bling800
Keyblade Flourish Emote300

The Kingdom Hearts Sora skin and associated cosmetics rotate out of the Fortnite Item Shop on October 1, 2026, when the Item Shop resets. This gives you limited time to decide whether you want to purchase them, or you can use one of the many free Fortnite skins instead.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on using the Sora skin in Fortnite.

When was the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin released in Fortnite?

The Kingdom Hearts Sora skin was released in Fortnite on September 17, 2026, after downtime for update 42.20 ended.

How much does the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin cost in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Kingdom Hearts Sora skin costs 1,800 V-Bucks in the Fortnite Item Shop.

When does the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin leave the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Kingdom Hearts collab items, including the Sora skin, leave the Fortnite Item Shop on October 1, 2026, at 8 PM ET.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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