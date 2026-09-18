How to Get Kingdom Hearts Sora Skin in Fortnite

The Kingdom Hearts collab has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 and introduces Sora and his friends to the storyline. This is without a doubt the most anticipated collab for Override and has the community in a frenzy. That said, if you’re interested in knowing how to get the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know.

Fortnite Sora Skin: How to Get Kingdom Hearts Collab Cosmetics

You can get the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin in Fortnite by purchasing it from the Item Shop. The collab was added to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 on September 17, 2026, and became available for purchase. To get the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin in Fortnite, follow these steps.

Open Fortnite and navigate to the Item Shop tab.

Navigate the Item Shop sections and look for “Kingdom Hearts.” You can find the skin here.

Click the Sora Skin Set (1,800 V-Bucks)

Press and hold down the Purchase button to complete your transaction.

Cosmetics related to the Kingdom Hearts collab can now be found in your Fortnite locker.

Image Credit: Epic Games

If you cannot purchase the Kingdom Hearts Sora skin in Fortnite, that’s quite alright. However, we do recommend that you purchase the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass. It offers value for money and rewards you with numerous cosmetics.

All Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Sora Collab Items and Prices

The Kingdom Hearts Sora skin was released as part of a bundle with additional cosmetic items in Fortnite. You can purchase them at a discounted price in the Fortnite Item Shop. Here is a list of all items part of this Kingdom Hearts collab and their cost:

Cosmetics Prices in V-Bucks Kingdom Hearts Bundle (Including All Cosmetics) 4,500 Sora Skin + Keyblade Pickaxe + Keyblade Back Bling 1,800 Keyblade Pickaxe + Back Bling 800 Keyblade Flourish Emote 300

The Kingdom Hearts Sora skin and associated cosmetics rotate out of the Fortnite Item Shop on October 1, 2026, when the Item Shop resets. This gives you limited time to decide whether you want to purchase them, or you can use one of the many free Fortnite skins instead.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on using the Sora skin in Fortnite.