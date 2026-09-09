Fortnite Mega Man Collab Revealed in New Trailer, Coming This Week

Fortnite has officially revealed the Mega Man collab, coming with the Item Shop reset on September 10, 2026, bringing another Gaming Legend to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Epic has released a new trailer for the Mega Man collab, showcasing two skins: Mega Man and Zero, along with a new Sidekick Rush, better known as Mega Man’s robotic dog.

The trailer begins with an unmasked Mega Man cosmetic style and showcases the ‘Rare’ rarity Mega Buster weapon in Fortnite, with the Japanese hero using it to eliminate opponents. It’s a weapon already available in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 loot pool.

Then we get our first look at Zero’s skin in the Fortnite Mega Man collab. For those unaware, Zero is one of the primary heroes in the Mega Man series and a creation of the classic antagonist, Dr. Wily.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite Mega Man trailer also shows Mega Man’s E-Tank Back Bling, so his bundle will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow. Mega Man also has the iconic Mega Buster Flex Emote, which he performs at the end of the trailer.

The Fortnite Mega Man skin collab will likely be a limited-time Item Shop addition, so if you’re a fan of the Japanese hero, we recommend purchasing him before he leaves the Shop. Furthermore, we’re still unclear whether Epic will also activate the Mega Man Sprite in Fortnite with the collab’s release or not, so make sure to check back on our guide for more info on that front.

The Fortnite Item Shop bundle for the collab will include everything from Mega Man’s dual cosmetic styles, Zero’s styles, the Sidekick, Pickaxe, and more. So expect it to be pretty expensive. But if you’re looking for some freebies within the game, make sure to check these Fortnite Lobby Hack (Admin Panel) codes.

That said, will you buy the Fortnite Mega Man bundle? Tell us in the comments section below.