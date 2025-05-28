Sabrina Carpenter Teams With Fortnite for “Dance With Sabrina” Music Experience

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter might be used to sold-out arenas, but now she’s stepping into the virtual world in a big way. Sabrina Carpenter teams with Fortnite for an all-new, rhythm-based experience called “Dance With Sabrina”. This limited-time event will run from May 30 to June 16 as part of the Fortnite Festival Season 8. And it’s shaping up to be a sweet deal for fans of both Fortnite and Carpenter’s music.

Carpenter first joined Fortnite in early April, at the beginning of Fortnite Festival Season 8. During the festival, we got her outfits and music, which are already making waves in-game. Now, Epic is giving her an even bigger spotlight (well, if she doesn’t have plenty already).

Step Into the Spotlight And “Dance With Sabrina”

The Dance With Sabrina experience takes place on the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage. Players join Carpenter’s virtual concert and show off their rhythm by matching beats to her hits like “Espresso” and “Bad Chem.” As you dance, your heart meter fills up—the better your timing, the higher your score.

At the end of each track, the top players get to help run the show. You could be the Dance Leader, Special Effects Pro, or Video Artist, each role letting you shape the performance in fun and creative ways. If you stay consistent across the whole show, you’ll earn a special place in the Dance With Sabrina Finale Snapshot right next to Carpenter’s avatar.

Image Credit: Epic Games

According to Epic Games, this is more than just another game mode. It’s a fresh and interactive music experience that will make you feel like at a “Short n’ Sweet Tour”. While it’s not quite like Just Dance, it still brings the concert vibe with a mix of timing, emotes, and eye-catching effects. The event is all about capturing the feel of a live Sabrina Carpenter performance, right from your controller.

And there’s more good news. Alongside the launch, the Bad Chem Bundle will hit the Fortnite Shop on May 29. It includes the “Bad Chem” Jam Track and Emote—perfect for showing off your moves in style. A similar experience happened when four hip-hop stars collabed for the Fortnite Remix Live event.

However, Sabrina Carpenter in Fortnite is more than a crossover now that she teams up for a full virtual concert experience. It’s a full-on celebration of music, fans, and virtual fun. Whether you’re a fan of Sabrina or you just want to get a selfie with her avatar, now’s your chance to dance with her in a whole new way. Don’t miss it!