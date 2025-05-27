Fortnite Leaks Reveal New Crew Skin for June 2025

Crew is one of the Fortnite subscriptions that always gives players some solid value for V-Bucks. Not only do you get all the battle passes with the pack, but you also get a new skin bundle every month. So, whether you renew your subscription in June or get a new one, there’s good news. We have new Fortnite leaks that revealed how the June Crew skin looks. Keep reading as we also reveal when you can get your hands on the skin.

Revealed in posts by multiple known leakers on X, the Fortnite June 2025 Crew pack will have the Ayla Winn skin. That’s not all. As part of the pack, you will get a complete bundle that includes the Bubble Basher Pickaxe and Gumball Gun Backbling. The LEGO variant for the skin will also be a part of the skin.

When Does the June 2025 Fortnite Crew Pack Come Out?

According to several leakers, such as HYPEX and ShiinaBR, the June 2025 Crew Pack skin is coming to Fortnite on Sunday, 5 PM PDT on May 31, 2025. You can purchase the pack from the Crew subscription section of the Fortnite Item Shop for a $11.99 monthly fee. Remember to go there after the new skin is live.

As an additional bonus, you will get 1,000 V-Bucks, Star Wars Battle Pass, Season 8 Music Pass, LEGO Pass, OG Pass, and Rocket Pass. Just remember to grab it before the next Crew pack arrives on the market around June 30th, 2025. Well, if you are not a fan of the skin, you can cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription before a new month starts.

What are your thoughts on the June 2025 Fortnite Crew Pack skin leaks? I personally like the color scheme, especially with all the editable styles available for it. Share your thoughts about this skin in the comments below.