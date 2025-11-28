Fortnite Chief Reveals Chapter 7 Title and Drops Major Theme Hint

Fortnite Chapter 7 is just hours away from its release, and players are already gearing up for the Zero Hour live event that promises a grand finale to the ongoing Chapter 6 lore. In the live event, players are expecting a multitude of collabs that will join forces to defeat the demonic creature.

Shortly after the live event, Tarantino’s The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge will air in Fortnite, and fans will have the opportunity to witness the animated short for the first time ever. However, this time as always, the mystery around the Chapter 7 theme has been at its peak, and once again, Epic Games Co-Founder Mark Rein has dropped his word for the upcoming season.

Fortnite Boss Mark Rein Drops His Word For Chapter 7 Pacific Break

Epic boss Mark Rein has finally dropped his word for Chapter 7: Pacific Break, and it is Dodecahedron. While he mentioned the word ‘7’ as SEVEN and confirmed Pacific Break as the season name, his word, which basically means a three-dimensional shape with 12 faces has caught the attention of players.

Image Credit: X / Mark Rein

According to one fan, the Dodecahedron is the mysterious shape that was leaked a while ago and was set to appear in Chapter 6, but was scrapped for later. Another user wrote it could be the Queen’s Crade from Chapter 2 finale, which, by investigating closer, has 12 faces, despite its shape being identical to a sphere.

Furthermore, in Chapter 7, players are also expecting massive changes to the overall gameplay where they can deploy Wingsuits, become a boss, drive a Reboot Van, and many more. Since Epic has been on the down low until the live event, we’ll keep you updated with the latest developments around Fortnite Chapter 7

