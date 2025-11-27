Epic Games and Tarantino Bring Lost Kill Bill Chapter to Life in Fortnite

Fortnite has collaborated with some of the most famous personalities on the planet and has introduced unique crossovers with entertainment properties from time to time. Whether it’s an entire season dedicated to the absurd comedy of The Simpsons, or bringing your favorite superheroes to life in not one, but two dedicated Marvel seasons, Epic goes all out with numerous brand of pop culture collabs.

Similarly, one collab that was definitely not on anybody’s 2025 bingo card was between Fortnite and legendary film director Quentin Tarantino, who is known for his rated-R films featuring extreme violence. While Fortnite likes to advertise itself as a game made for everyone, Epic recently took some bold decisions to feature some crossovers that belong to mature content like The Terrifier or Friday the 13th, in its Fortnitemares update.

So there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have Tarantino’s signature bloody affair with Kill Bill in the game, and now that’s arriving in Fortnite Chapter 7, the director has teamed up with Epic to revive a lost chapter from his Kill Bill films within Fortnite, and here’s how you can watch it.

Quentin Tarantino Brings Yuki’s Revenge Kill Bill Chapter to Fortnite

As many Tarantino fans may know that the director has been pretty vocal about continuing the story of revenge from Kill Bill Chapters 1 and 2 into a third film, but has since shifted to other plans. But one chapter that he wrote from the film and was later scrapped was when Gogo Yubari’s sister, Yuki, travels to the U.S. to kill The Bride.

Quentin Tarantino's bonus animated short The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge will premiere in Fortnite on November 30 at 2 PM ET 👀



This was the chapter Tarantino wanted to add in the original Kill Bill movies but instead will now be aired with The Whole Bloody Affair 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fVp67AdEiz — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) November 26, 2025

Fortunately, now that chapter is coming to life, called The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge, in the form of an animated short that Epic created in signature Fortnite style. Built with Unreal Engine and character models from Fortnite, the short stars Uma Thurman.

Yuki’s Revenge premieres in Fortnite on November 30 at 2 PM ET. You’ll be able to find it in the top row of Discover. Doors for the viewing experience open 30 minutes before the show starts.

You can also grab two free outfits in Fortnite during the ongoing promotions, which feature the Gogo Yubari skin and the Yuki Yubari skin.

Furthermore, starting December 5, participating theaters in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom will show Yuki’s Revenge as part of an exclusive limited theatrical run of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.

Are you excited to watch Tarantino’s vision come to life in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!