Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override Trailer Released, Here’s What’s Coming

Fortnite has released the first official trailer for Chapter 7 Season 4 Override on August 16, 2026. This is perhaps the greatest line-up of video game characters that Fortnite has brought together since Chapter 2 Season 5. If you are wondering what and who to expect, here is what you need to know from the Fortnite Override trailer.

Fortnite Override Trailer Brings Sonic, Tetris, Mega-Man, and More Collabs

In the Override Trailer, we get to see the entire lineup of upcoming Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs. This includes characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Shadow, Doctor Eggman, Mega-Man, Crash, and his Spyro Sidekick, to name a few.

Joker from Persona 5 is also there alongside the Tails Sidekick in Fortnite. We also get our first look at the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass Skins. However, we don’t know their names yet. Epic Games also featured Mortal Kombat characters in the Fortnite Override trailer.

This could mean something, or perhaps it was done to add flavor. If you’re a Cyberpunk 2077 fan, there’s some good news. A billboard featuring Male V was spotted in the Fortnite Override trailer. He will finally be coming to the game in the new season.

We also get to see the new generation of Sprites in Fortnite. Killswitch, Sonic, Tails, Jazz Jackrabbit, Klombo Sprite, Bush Ranger, and more will join the Override season. By the looks of it, you will have a lot of reasons to visit the Sprite Garden in Fortnite more often than not.

Lastly, we get to see Geno in the Fortnite Override trailer as he’s back with vengeance against Jonesy and the loopers. The villain has now teamed up with Doctor Eggman, as seen in the pages of the Fortnite Sonic comic.

He also has an entourage of characters by his side, such as Eggman and the Wendigo from the 99 Nights in the Forest Fortnite collaboration. At the end of the Fortnite Override trailer, he once more shoots Jonesy, who finally wakes up from his coma.

New Fortnite Season 4 Map and Gameplay Teased in Override Trailer

Epic Games has revealed a few new POIs in the Fortnite Override trailer which will be seen in Chapter 7 Season 4. In the center of the new Fortnite map, we see a spire-like structure that has replaced the Zero Point. Wires are running from the base of it to the eye that’s levitating in the sky.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

In addition to POIs, we get to see a few new gameplay elements and mechanics in the Fortnite Override trailer. In every match, a cartridge will appear and be plugged into the game. Based on the cartridge that’s in use, the entire lobby will get that specific Match Hack. There are three known cartridges thus far.

There are three new weapons as well, two of which will be part of a Fortnite Cyberpunk 2077 collab. There will a 8-bit shotgun, and two SMGs called the Arasaka HJSH-18 Masamune and the TKI-20 Shingen. Mega Man will also have his own Mythic added to the Fortnite loot pool.

In the Override trailer, we get to see rows of Tetris blocks heal your character as part of the Fortnite Tetris collab. These could be related to the Tetris Junk Rift item or an independent feature. Lastly, there are also Lobby Hacks that will go live when the season starts.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override releases on August 20, 2026.