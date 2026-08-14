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Tails Arrives in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 with a Sidekick and Glider

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
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Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog movie
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures
In Short
  • Tails Sidekick is being released in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4.
  • The teaser also showcases a Tails-inspired item that lets players glide in the air.
  • A retro shotgun has also been shown in the latest teaser.
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The latest teaser titled “That’s One Trusty Fortnite Sidekick” confirms Tails is joining the game as a Sidekick in Chapter 7 Season 4.

This is rather unexpected, given the focus was on Sonic the Hedgehog in all previous teasers. Nevertheless, we can speculate that Tails will be part of the upcoming Battle Pass.

Tails Sidekick Releases in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4

Tails is joining the battle royale game as part of the Sonic crossover. It is one of the many Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs announced as part of the Gaming Legends theme. The developers have also teased two new items that will be part of the storyline.

In the teaser, which features Peely (yet again), we see him gliding carefree through the air. He is doing so with the help of a new item that’s being referred to as “Tails Flying Item” by the community for the time being. Some are under the impression that aside from a Sidekick, Tails could also be a Fortnite Sprite.

When activated, players would be able to glide through the air. This is likely, since Sprites are staying in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, but there is no way for us to confirm this at the moment.

We also see a new weapon in the teaser, which will be part of the Fortnite loot pool next season, which kicks off on August 20, 2026.

It’s a shotgun that takes a lot of inspiration from retro gaming consoles. As of now, it’s being dubbed the “Retro/ Cartridge Shotgun” by the fans. We are not entirely sure, but it could shoot animated cartridges instead of slugs. It would look really old-school when used in tandem with your trusty Tails sidekick in Fortnite.

Lastly, in the teaser, we also get a glimpse of the island itself, but not much is visible. Given the odd angles and the blurry background, no POI is visible as such. If you want a better understanding of what the map could look like, we recommend checking out the Fortnite Tetris crossover teaser.

All said and done, we can put to rest any speculation of getting a Tails skin in Fortnite, as the Sidekick has been confirmed. It would seem that Epic Games believes this to be the best (and only) logical choice.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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