Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 Collab Wave 2 is Finally Coming, Here’s What to Expect

Fortnite undoubtedly has the biggest roster of collaborations in gaming history, with Epic Games not limiting their collabs with popular film franchises and comic books but even crossing over with other gaming universes. This includes CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, which already brought iconic characters from the beloved RPG to the Battle Royale island.

Now, Epic has confirmed that part 2 of this collab will be released soon, possibly alongside the release of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. Here’s everything we know so far.

What to Expect from Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 Collab Wave 2

Wave 2 of the Fortnite Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration was revealed by Epic Games itself through its official social media channels. While the teaser does not give any information regarding what players can expect from this Fortnite 2026 collab, many are already speculating about what it could bring to the game.

Good morning, Night City! We've got a surprise for you… pic.twitter.com/L40iI56Amx — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 6, 2026

While Wave 1 of the Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 collab brought Johnny Silverhand and female V to the Battle Royale island, Wave 2 will seemingly expand the roster to include other fan-favourite characters from the Cyberpunk lore and maybe even the game’s critically acclaimed expansion, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Nothing is confirmed as of now, but players could potentially see the male version of V finally come to the Fortnite Item Shop, along with multiple customization styles for the skin. Apart from V himself, there is heavy speculation that Wave 2 of this collab will feature Adam Smasher, Arasaka’s ruthless cyborg mercenary and rival to Morgan Blackhand.

The reveal of this upcoming collab also has players questioning whether Wave 2 of the Cyberpunk cosmetics will finally bridge the gap to the hit anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. While this wave of the collab will seemingly be limited to the game, players are hoping to see character skins for David Martinez and Lucy at some point down the line.

Are you excited about wave 2 of the Fortnite Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration? What skins do you want to see with this crossover? Tell us in the comments below!