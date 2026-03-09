Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Trailer Teases The Foundation vs Ice King “Showdown”

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 finally has a name, and it is called Showdown. The much-anticipated seasonal update for Battle Royale will arrive in-game on March 19, 2026, and players as of yet, are grinding quests in Wild Week to finish their Season 1 battle passes well in time.

Coming to the new season, a Norse mythology theme was leaked months ago as the notorious Ice King was set to return to the island, as per fan speculation. Now all those rumors have finally been put to rest as the first trailer for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 has dropped, and it does reveal an epic showdown between Ice King and the leader of The Seven, The Foundation. Here’s what we got to see in the latest look at the upcoming Fortnite season.

Fortnite Showdown Brings Back Ice King and The Foundation to the Island and Teases Season 2 Theme

The upcoming season, Fortnite Showdown, is confirmed to bring back the Ice King and The Foundation in a 30-second reveal teaser. In the trailer, the Ice King is shown stepping off his throne at a POI similar to Polar Peak, but bigger, from Chapter 1, and moving around the room, where we get to see numerous characters frozen in ice slabs.

Among the frozen, we see The Prisoner, Orelia, a new Captain America skin, and finally The Foundation in a new look. Judging by its looks, we can safely assume that these characters came to fight with The Ice King in the castle, but were later frozen by him and stored in these slabs.

Furthermore, since the Norse mythology theme rumor that has been running in the community hints that the entire map will be taken over by snow and all POIs will be themed after icy biomes. The teaser ended with the text, “The Foundation and The Ice King Will Return in Fortnite: Showdown” in a very Marvel-esque way. To top it all, an Avengers Doomsday-style timer was also added, counting down weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds to the new Fortnite season.

We can expect to see a lead-up to the new season via a live event that is currently speculated to take place this weekend, on March 14 or March 18, just a day before Fortnite Season 2 kicks off.

Are you excited for the new Fortnite season? Let us know in the comments below!