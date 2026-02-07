Fortnite Busts Fan Theories Linked To Jeffrey Epstein’s Account Which Claimed Him Alive

The Fortnite community can be a bizarre place, with players coming forward with outlandish ideas, concepts, and even theories about the game. Some of these theories even involve real-life celebrities and problematic figures, and in a peculiar turn of events, a theory related to Jeffrey Epstein still being alive and active on Fortnite gained a lot of traction.

The theory began going viral when internet sleuths identified a YouTuber by the name “littlestjeff1” in the long list of unredacted Epstein files released earlier this week. This led to some players checking on the players’ stats on Fortnite Tracker, leading to wild speculation that Jeffrey Epstein was alive as the account was active in 2025 and 2026.

Fortnite Denies the Recent Jeffrey Epstein Account Conspiracy

The theories regarding “littlestjeff1” went into overdrive when many noticed that the player was climbing the Fortnite Ranks and held a Silver 1 rank during Chapter 5 in 2023. The account’s match history also ran long after Epstein’s reported death in August. Players on X began claiming the Fortnite Tracker data as digital proof that Jeffrey Epstein faked his death.

What added fuel to the fire was that the account was abruptly set to “Private” once the theories began making rounds around the internet, suggesting that Epstein was active in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1.

Image Credit: X / Fortnite Status

This is, without a doubt, one of the wildest Fortnite-related theories I have ever heard. However, Epic Games was quick to squash any theories linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The developers took to X to explain that the “evidence” was nothing more than a well-timed (or ill-timed) prank by an already existing player, stating: “This was a ruse by an existing player.”

The X post then dived into details related to the prank, explaining how, “A few days ago, an account owner changed their username from an unrelated handle to ‘littlestjeff1’ immediately following the document release.” The post also explained how, since Fortnite trackers only show an account’s current name, the player was able to impersonate Jeffrey Epstein.

Epic Games didn’t leave any stone unturned when putting these theories to rest, stating: “We have no record of the subject’s email addresses referenced in the public document existing in the Epic account system.” What is worrying is that the developers have revealed that other players have also been creating new Fortnite accounts with similar usernames ever since the recent Epstein files were released.

While I think there is nothing wrong with harmless pranks, I don’t think players should be trying to impersonate a personality as vile as Jeffrey Epstein just for a few laughs in Fortnite, especially since everything around him is such a sensitive topic for many. What do you think about this ruse in Fortnite? Do you think it’s harmless fun or just in poor taste? Tell us in the comments below!