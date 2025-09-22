Former Blizzard Chief Slams Xbox Console Price Rise as Cash Grab, Not Tariffs

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a price hike for Xbox consoles in May, where the prices were increased globally due to tariff issues, to a base Xbox Series X costing $599.99 from its introductory price, which was $499.99.

While at the point gamers did raise an eyebrow with the steep $100 price hike, Microsoft cited the new economic changes to be the aggressor for the new price point. Now just under 5 months, the company has once again announced a new price hike for consoles in the United States starting October 3, where consoles, including the X|S series, will see a $100-$200 price increase on each of the consoles, depending on the storage.

Microsoft once again explained the reason behind the price hike to be “changes in the macroeconomic environment”, which can be interpreted to be the latest import tariffs charged by President Trump for Eastern countries. But Blizzard Ex-President Mike Ybarra thinks otherwise and has outed Microsoft, claiming this is more of a “profit issue” and not a “tariff issue.”

Blizzard Ex-Boss Claims Xbox is Trying to Get Gamers to Pay for Microsoft’s Tariff Increase

Former Blizzard President Mike Ybarra has bashed Microsoft on X in his posts regarding the recent price hike for Xbox consoles. As mentioned earlier, Microsoft announced new prices for its Xbox consoles, where the 2 TB variant of Xbox Series X now goes for $799.99 instead of its introductory $599.99 price. This is straightaway a $200 increase to its original price, which has set Ybarra off massively, and claims Microsoft is doing this purely for “profit” purposes.

In a series of posts, Ybarra says, “Console price increases are not tariff issues; they are profit issues. And the reason why profits are not where they should be is a far, far deeper issue vs. the tariff excuse.”

While Microsoft has shut down various studios in its layoff wave in 2024, Ybarra goes straight for the jugular and expands, “Tariffs went up once, so that does justify the single price increase. An excuse to continue raising prices, with no new increase in tariffs, is simply a different problem, and they are going to make consumers continue to pay for those problems.”

Since gamers may look at it like pure ragebait, Ybarra has been vocal about ongoing issues at Xbox and his love lost with Microsoft ever since his departure from Blizzard. If you’re wondering how much an Xbox will cost after the price changes in the U.S., here’s a list with updated prices:

Xbox Series X 2TB — now $799.99 (was $729.99, originally $599.99)

Xbox Series X — now $649.99 (was $599.99, originally $499.99)

Xbox Series X Digital — now $599.99 (was $549.99, originally $449.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB — now $449.99 (was $429.99, originally $349.99)

Xbox Series S 512GB — now $399.99 (was $379.99, originally $299.99)

Are you happy with the recent changes in Xbox pricing? What do you think of Ybarra’s position? Let us know in the comments below!