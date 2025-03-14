Where is Hippie in Fisch? The Hunt Mega Edition Quest

The Roblox Hunt: Mega Edition event is live, and like other games Fisch has introduced a new fun quest. This is a very easy quest compared to any minor updates in the game and can easily be completed by all sorts of players. The Fisch Hunt Mega Edition quest requires players to go find a hippie to begin the task. However, with so many folks searching for this NPC, nobody knows where they are. Are you confused too? Keep reading as we show you how to find the hippie in Fisch right here.

Where to Find the Hippie in Fisch

As you first spawn in Fisch, through the portal in the Hunt experience on Roblox, it might get a bit confusing as there are no new changes in the update log. So, to begin the quest, head over to Moosewood, the starter island in the game.

It is located at the very center of the map at these coordinates: X= 350, Y= 135, Z= 250. If you’re new to the game, chances are you’ll spawn on this island. If you can’t find it, then get a GPS in Fisch and head here. Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

At Moosewood, you will find the Hippie standing right in front of the ledge opposite to the Shipwright NPC. Once you interact with him, he will give you the Fisch Roblox Hunt Mega Edition quest that you must finish to get the event token.

While there is not much to go on right now, finding the hippie NPC in Fisch is your best bet to begin. Now, what are you waiting for? Hop on the game, complete these tasks, and collect the Hunt Token.

So, this is where you’ll find the Hippie in Fisch. Have you completed the Fisch Hunt Mega Edition quest and collected the Token from the Easter Bunny? Let us know in the comments below!