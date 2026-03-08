How to Complete Nectar Den Bestiary in Fisch

The Nectar Den is the secret area in the Jungle Expansion cave. It appears right after the Living Jungle area. You must complete this new bestiary to get the Sweet-Stinger rod in Fisch. In this guide, check the full Fisch Nectar Den bestiary, along with each fish’s preferred conditions, recommended baits, and tips to reel them in.

Full List of Nectar Den Bestiary in Fisch

To complete the Nectar Den bestiary in Fisch, you must catch 7 unique fish. But before you start fishing, you must get to the Nectar Den. To get there, you must get a Gas Mask and cross the Toxic Grove. Then, unlock the Toxic-Proof Raft and get to Living Garden. Completing the bestiary is important as it unlocks the Sweet-Stinger Rod in Fisch.

These fish range from common to exotic, and each requires specific weather, season, time, and bait conditions. The bestiary includes legendary, mythical, and secret fish, each with its own progress tracker.

Luckily, you won’t need the secret fishes to 100% this bestiary. However, you must catch the Queen Bee Serpent, which only spawns during the hunt, to fill that exotic fish box. That said, here’s the complete list for the Fisch Nectar Den bestiary to guide you:

Fish Rarity Requirements

Honey Clamp Trash Bait: Magnet

Weather: Any

Time: Any

Season: Any

Honey Drifter Common Bait: Flakes

Weather: Clear

Time: Day

Season: Summer

Combscale Bass Uncommon Bait: Minnow

Weather: Any

Time: Any

Season: Summer

Stinger Skipper Unusual Bait: Beetle Grub

Weather: Windy

Time: Any

Season: Summer

Comb Cluster Rare Bait: Rapid Catcher

Weather: Clear

Time: Day

Season: Summer

Bee Legendary Bait: Flakes

Weather: Clear

Time: Day

Season: Summer

Queen Bee Serpent Exotic Bait: Truffle Worm

Weather: Clear

Time: Day

Season: Summer

Best Tips and Tricks to Complete Nectar Den Bestiary in Fisch

Completing Fisch’s Nectar Den bestiary is easy, as it is in a small fishing area. Optimizing your fishing gear and techniques significantly accelerates this process. This guide will help you select the most effective tools and methods for rapid Fisch Nectar Den bestiary completion.

Don’t Die in Nectar Den

Before you can fish in Nectar Den, you must not die in Nectar Den. Around the huts in Living Garden, you will find several closed flowers. Interact with them and hold the E key to bloom the flowers. Doing this grants the Pollinated buff, which reduces bee aggression by 100%. With the buff active, the bees inside the Nectar Den will ignore you, allowing you to explore the area without taking damage for the next few minutes. You can use Bloom Totem to reset the flowers and get the buff again.

The entrance to the Nectar Den sits behind the Nectar Koi pool. Cross the leaf pattern path, move past the Verdant Pocket, and squeeze through the small crack in the rocks. With the Pollinated buff active, the swarm inside becomes harmless instead of turning you into a walking pincushion.

Best Rods for Nectar Den Bestiary

One of the best rods for this bestiary will be the Challenger’s Rod and Tempest Rods due to their faster progress speed. Although the pool does not give you crates, you will end up getting a lot of commons. That is why rods with good luck, like the No-Life Rod and Heaven’s Rod, can be perfect for this bestiary since any bait works fine with them.

However, the rare fishes in the pool come with high-resilience debuffs. To tackle that, I suggest you go with the Poseidon Rod. If you want to make a lot more money from these limited-time fish, you can also use the Ethereal Prism Rod in the Nectar Den Bestiary.

Best Baits for Nectar Den Bestiary

Luck matters the most when you are fishing in the den. That is why we highly suggest following the table above for the best baits for each fish in Nectar Den. In case you are running out of preferred baits, for a beginner, Seaweed is a good option. It increases your lure speed and resilience by a decent amount, enough for the lower-tier catches.

However, to maximize high-tier fish catching, Night Shrimp and Luminous Larva are a must. These will increase your luck and improve the chance of finding Mythical or Exotic fish. If you are using a rod with 200+ luck, go with the Coral bait instead for resilience.

Use the Best Enchants for Nectar Den Bestiary

Fishing in the Nectar Den Bestiary is only tricky if you don’t have a good rod. In such a case, you can optimize your rod by using a good enchantment. Given that the fish come with higher resilience, Resilient and Quality are my preferred picks for new players. If you have Exalted Relics, you can try for the Mystical enchant, which also improves progress and luck.

As more than half of the fishes here come with a negative progress speed, you can get the Steady or Flashline enchant too. I suggest you go through our best Fisch enchants list and pick your favorite one for the Nectar Den bestiary.

Best Rod, Bait, and Enchant Combo for Nectar Den Bestiary

The best all-around setup for the Nectar Den bestiary in Fisch is the No-Life Rod with Night Shrimp or Luminous Larva as bait. Pair this with Mystical and Steady enchants to deal with the high-resilience debuffs that most cavern fish carry.

These choices make Legendary and Exotic catches far more consistent while keeping progress speed steady. If you’re aiming to farm profit alongside completing the bestiary, swap to the Ethereal Prism Rod with Night Shrimp bait once you have 200+ luck for stronger returns.

Most of the den’s rarest fish spawn during summer days, which makes these the best conditions to focus on. To catch the Exotic Queen Bee Serpent specifically, you must keep using the Sundial Totem in Fisch or use rods with better disturbance during normal fishing.

So that’s how you can complete the Nectar Den bestiary in Fisch. Have you started catching them to unlock the Sweet-Stinger rod? Let us know in the comments below.