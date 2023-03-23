Fire-Boltt Legacy Smartwatch Introduced in India

After recently launching the Legend and Invincible Plus smartwatches, Fire-Boltt has now introduced the new Legacy watch in India. This falls under the company’s Luxe collection and comes with a stainless steel design, wireless charging support, and many more exciting features. Check out the details below.

Fire-Boltt Legacy: Specs and Features

Fire-Boltt’s Legacy smartwatch has a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a screen resolution of 466×466 pixels. There’s also support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. You can also choose from multiple watch face options.

It features two push buttons and a rotating crown for easy navigation. It comes with anti-corrosion properties and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartwatch is equipped with a microphone and speaker for Bluetooth Calling functionality. You can directly make calls via the watch, access the call history, and even reject or take calls.

You get to use a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a SpO2 sensor, and a period tracker. There are over 100 sports modes to track activities like running, walking, cycling, and more. The watch has a 330mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days on a single charge. It also supports wireless charging.

The Legacy smartwatch also shows stock market updates, weather updates, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a world clock, smart notifications, and water intake and sedentary reminders. It also enables music/camera controls, the Find my phone feature, and access to AI voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Legacy is priced at Rs 3,999 and rivals options like the boAt Wave Ultima, NoiseFit Halo, the Gizmore Glow Luxe, and more in India. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart, the company’s website, and offline stores, starting March 25.

The smartwatch comes in leather and stainless steel strap options. The former comes in black and brown colors while the latter in silver and black colors. You can also get a free black silicon strap.

Buy Fire-Boltt Legacy via Flipkart (Rs 3,999)