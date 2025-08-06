Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine AI Is Generating Taylor Swift Deepfakes

Elon Musk’s xAI launched the Grok Imagine AI tool, which allows users to generate images and videos using text prompts or images. But shockingly, it comes with a ‘Spicy’ mode which has minimal restrictions and it easily generates sexual and deepfake content, even of public figures and celebrities.

Grok Imagine has been released as part of an early beta, and it is already making news. It features multiple options like Custom, Normal, Fun, and Spicy mode. The last option is the controversial one. It generates NSFW content, producing nude/semi-nude videos of celebrities.

Screenshot from an AI-Generated Video | Image Credit: The Verge

The Verge reports that Grok Imagine generated a video of a Taylor Swift lookalike who “tear[s] off her clothes” and “begin[s] dancing in a thong for a largely indifferent AI-generated crowd.” While Grok’s text-to-image model didn’t generate explicit images, choosing one of the generated AI images and enabling the “Spicy” mode resulted in a completely uncensored video.

Elon Musk calls Grok Imagine as AI Vine, a video platform that has been dead for a decade. Since its launch, Musk has been enthusiastically reposting Grok Imagine-generated content on X. Gloating about its rapid growth, Musk says over 20 million images have already been generated so far.

For now, it requires a SuperGrok or a Premium Plus X subscription to access Grok Imagine. It means only paying users can access the “Spicy” mode, but without safety guardrails and restrictions, it’s only a matter of time before Grok Imagine becomes a tool for abuse and harassment, targeting not just celebrities, but also everyday women.