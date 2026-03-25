FIFA Heroes Is the Next FIFA Mobile Game and It Ditches Realism for Superpowers

FIFA Heroes is FIFA’s first licensed video game since it cut ties with EA Sports back in 2022. The title was initially announced in October 2025 as a mobile game developed and published by ENVER Studio. While the game’s arcade focus and format were confirmed shortly after, a look at its visuals and gameplay was still absent. Now, FIFA has officially rectified that lapse and released a proper trailer showcasing FIFA Heroes’ graphics, art style, and more.

FIFA Heroes Trailer Showcases Arcade Art Style and Superpowered Gods

Image Credit: FIFA/ENVER Studio

If you were hoping that FIFA’s next official game would focus on realism, like EA FC 26, we’ve got some bad news. FIFA Heroes is a five-a-side arcade football game in which players field teams composed of actual players, fictional characters from various mythologies, and FIFA’s official mascots. If that sounds like an odd blend of ideas, it’s because that’s precisely what the game is.

The newly released trailer features a selection of actual footballers, thrown onto the same pitch as Thor, the Norse god of thunder. While the likes of Diego Maradona, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, and Lautaro Martinez attempt to one-up each other, the mythic deity steps in and casts a dome of lightning to trap players inside. All this is depicted through cinematics, of course, accompanied by vague descriptors like “Become a Legend” and “Unleash Superpowers.”

The game’s cover art reaffirms the “superpower” focus, as you can clearly spot other mythic figures such as Loki, Zeus, and Sun Wukong. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see actual uncut gameplay – just the same kind of slow-mo striking that FIFA trailers from the 2010s were often criticized for.

The cinematic comes to an abrupt halt with the game folding into the Motorola Razr Fold since the smartphone manufacturer is an official sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In fact, the company has also announced that most new devices will come with the game pre-downloaded, with exclusive rewards for Motorola users, including currency, emotes, and players.

No release date was announced for FIFA Heroes, although the game will certainly be released before the World Cup kicks off in June. Evidently, FIFA has its video game needs sorted for the international tournament, effectively killing the chances of a World Cup-themed EA FC 26 promo.

With all that being said, what are your initial impressions of FIFA Heroes? Let us know in the comments.