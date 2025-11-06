Battlefield 6 Has Sold Over 10 Million Copies While Black Ops 7 Pre-Orders Underwhelm

Battlefield 6 enjoyed a triumphant launch, both critically and commercially. The title raked in acclaim from all directions by being a much-needed return to form for the franchise, and the financial side of things flourished as a result. EA’s latest shooter reportedly raked in roughly $35 million from pre-orders alone, and is now said to have sold over 10 million copies.

Both statistics are courtesy of Alinea Analytics, which has outlined exactly how successful Battlefield 6 has been. In contrast, the firm claims that Black Ops 7 is struggling as far as Steam pre-orders are concerned, pointing to a significant divide between pre-release unit sales for each product. Despite the slow start, analysts still expect BO7 to catch up eventually, thanks to a wave of casual gamers who are almost conditioned to pick up Call of Duty’s annual releases.

Battlefield 6 Sells Big but Call of Duty Expected to Remain Market Leader

Image Credit: Battlefield Studios

As mentioned at the start, Battlefield 6‘s unit sales have soared beyond the 10 million mark, with Alinea Analytics’ Rhys Ellliot stating that the game “seems to have won over the core PC audience.” In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Elliot added that the franchise has always “resonated most with PC players” due to its hardcore nature, and is currently enjoying a wave of goodwill after bouncing back from the Battlefield 2042 debacle.

On the subject of sales trajectories, the firm claimed that Black Ops 7 had sold under 200,000 Steam pre-order copies 18 days ahead of launch, while BF6 had already sold a million in the same time frame. This paints a damning picture for Call of Duty’s latest release, but analysts still expect the title to outsell the competition.

“Call of Duty has an entrenched global audience across consoles and PC – including more casual gamers – that purchases the game each year out of habit and brand loyalty. Its casual player base dwarfs Battlefield’s, and its integration with Warzone ensures that millions of players are constantly exposed to marketing, in-game promotions, and social tie-ins that convert attention into purchases,” said Elliot while explaining the rationale behind his forecast.

He elaborated on that notion, saying, “Even if Black Ops 7 feels less exciting to us and the enthusiast media, the sheer reach of CoD’s ecosystem – through cross-promotion, platform partnerships, and content cycles – guarantees massive sales volume once the game launches. Battlefield is having its comeback moment, but Call of Duty remains the default choice for the mass-market player.”

It’s worth noting that even during Battlefield 6’s launch week, Call of Duty attracted a higher volume of weekly users in the US across PlayStation and Xbox. The trend remained the same for the week ending October 25, confirming that the franchise remains dominant on console platforms. Of course, there is a caveat here since Call of Duty HQ is available on last-gen machines while BF6 isn’t, but it’s still quite evident that console audiences remain loyal to Activision’s IP.

While it may fail to trump BO7, Battlefield 6’s sales figures are nothing to scoff at. The game has already established itself as one of the best-selling titles of 2025, and its momentum basically forced CoD to scramble together a week-long trial for Black Ops 6. By maintaining its hard-earned goodwill, future Battlefield entries have the potential to flip the tide in their favor.

With all that said, do you think Black Ops 7 will outpace BF6 when it comes to unit sales? Be sure to let us know in the comments.