Kylian Mbappe Returns as the Cover Star for EA Sports FC 27

EA has finally revealed the FC 27 cover art, and it features none other than Kylian Mbappe, the French national. Mbappe has returned to the cover art after FIFA 23, which was released four years ago. This comes after a stellar performance from Kylian Mbappe in the World Cup 2026, scoring ten goals and winning the Golden Boot.

EA Sports FC’s X account announced Mbappe’s return to the cover art, while also mentioning that the full reveal will occur on July 23. EA FC 27 was previously rumored to release on September 25, 2026, so the July 23rd reveal will likely confirm the game’s release date.

The rumors also suggest that EA FC 27 will be priced at $69.99. The game is also expected to release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Sadly, there is no new information on gameplay changes. When it comes to the physical disc version, there is still uncertainty, especially with Sony’s plans of killing physical discs completely.

With World Cup 2026 over and Spain taking home the trophy, not everyone would be happy seeing Mbappe on the cover art. Thankfully, the reception towards him has been positive so far, with one fan calling it the “hardest cover art yet.” There are also a fair share of the dictator Mbappe memes, which was expected to happen.

Players are also hoping that EA will announce the icons list for EA FC 27. The EA FC 26 icons list was star-studded, featuring Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among many more football legends. If you still enjoy playing FC 26, don’t forget to take a look at the best FC 26 cheap players in the Ultimate Team guide.

What’s your take on Kylian Mbappe featuring as the face of EA FC 27? Tell us in the comments section below.