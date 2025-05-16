Home > News > Peacock is Offering Its Premium Yearly Plan For Just $25

Peacock is Offering Its Premium Yearly Plan For Just $25

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
shot of a TV displaying the Peacock logo in front of a dark blue gradient background
Image Courtesy: Shutterstock
In Short
  • Peacock Premium is offering its ad-supported tier for just $25 for a year as a part of Memorial's Day discount.
  • This is a big discount from the usual $80 price tag and is only available till May 30.
  • You need to enter the code SPRINGSAVINGS to claim the discount at checkout.

If you are a fan of Emmy-nominated comedies like The Office or a sports lover who enjoys NBA coverage, then you must have Peacock Premium in your roster of subscription services. The Premium plan is typically available for $80 for the ad-supported Peacock tier. But you can grab it right now for just $25 during Memorial’s Day.

Peacock is offering a special Memorial Day promotional discount on its ad-supported Premium tier is just $25 for a year. However, you have got to act fast as the discounted price is only available till May 30. To grab this limited-time offer, you need to enter code SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout.

Also Read: How to Get Peacock for Free
Peacock Logo memorial's day

While Peacock stands nowhere as tall as Netflix in terms of exclusives and originals, the service still holds a growing library of fun and exciting content. This includes the sci-fi show, Mrs. Davis, and the recent video game adaptation of Twisted Metal and Knuckles.

Even the upcoming The Office spinoff, The Paper, is set to air this fall, in September. So, if you are a long-standing fan of the show, it couldn’t be a better time to get a subscription for Peacock.

It is worth noting that the promo price will only last for one year. After this, you will be charged $80 as per the regular plan. Still, it is a good option if you want to save a little on your streaming budget. Do let us know if you claimed this offer in the comments below.

Related Articles
5 Best TV Shows You Need to Watch in May 2025
Aparna Ukil Apr 29, 2025
HBO Max Finally Returns After a Brief “Max” Era
Anshuman Jain May 15, 2025
How Much Does YouTube TV Cost: Plans, Add-ons, and Pricing
Anshuman Jain Apr 11, 2025
Netflix is Getting a Redesigned UI, AI Search, and New TikTok Style Vertical Feed
Anshuman Jain May 7, 2025

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...