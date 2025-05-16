Peacock is Offering Its Premium Yearly Plan For Just $25

If you are a fan of Emmy-nominated comedies like The Office or a sports lover who enjoys NBA coverage, then you must have Peacock Premium in your roster of subscription services. The Premium plan is typically available for $80 for the ad-supported Peacock tier. But you can grab it right now for just $25 during Memorial’s Day.

Peacock is offering a special Memorial Day promotional discount on its ad-supported Premium tier is just $25 for a year. However, you have got to act fast as the discounted price is only available till May 30. To grab this limited-time offer, you need to enter code SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout.

While Peacock stands nowhere as tall as Netflix in terms of exclusives and originals, the service still holds a growing library of fun and exciting content. This includes the sci-fi show, Mrs. Davis, and the recent video game adaptation of Twisted Metal and Knuckles.

Even the upcoming The Office spinoff, The Paper, is set to air this fall, in September. So, if you are a long-standing fan of the show, it couldn’t be a better time to get a subscription for Peacock.

It is worth noting that the promo price will only last for one year. After this, you will be charged $80 as per the regular plan. Still, it is a good option if you want to save a little on your streaming budget. Do let us know if you claimed this offer in the comments below.