Crunchyroll Increases Subscription Prices Again After Two Years: Check Out New Prices

Aparna Ukil
Crunchyroll
Image Credit: Bangla press / Shutterstock
Your go-to anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll, has announced that subscription prices will increase again. This will be the second time in two years that something like this has happened. Last year, we saw several other streaming services increase their subscription prices, including HBO Max and Disney+. And now, it seems like Crunchyroll is stepping on the same “hike boat.” Anyway, if you’re wondering what the new price tags are for Crunchyroll subscriptions, here’s all you need to know.

Crunchyroll to Increase Subscription Prices Starting March 2026

Crunchyroll's updated prices
Image Credits: Crunchyroll

Recently, Crunchyroll confirmed that it has increased the subscription prices for all three tiers. which includes Fan, Mega, and Ultimate. Each subscription plan will see a hike of $2. So, the Fan subscription will go from $7.99/month to $9.99/month. The Mega plan will go from $11.99/month to $13.99/month. Finally, the Ultimate plan was $15.99/month, but now, it will be priced at $17.99/month.

The streaming platform has confirmed that the new prices will take effect immediately, which means they will reflect on the next billing cycle after March 4.

Of course, some fans might be worried seeing the new prices, but the good news is that for a limited time, you can upgrade to the Fan annual plan for $66.99. If you upgrade right now, it means you’ll be paying around $5.58/month. (paid annually, of course).

Interestingly, the last time Crunchyroll increased the price for its Fan plan in the U.S. was back in 2019. However, the Mega and Ultimate plans saw a hike in March 2024.

Regardless, if you’re wondering which plan to choose after the price increase, it’s important to know what each plan offers. The Fan Tier basically gives you an ad-free experience, with the option to download content and offline viewing on one device.

Mega plan, however, allows subscribers to stream content on up to four devices. Of course, it also lets you download HD content for offline viewing. Finally, there’s the Ultimate plan, which allows streaming on up to six devices. Sure, there’s so much more that Mega and Ultimate plans have to offer, and you can check out each Crunchyroll subscription on the official website.

Aparna Ukil

