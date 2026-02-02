The Upside Down Isn’t Done Yet: Stranger Things Spinoff Gets a Release Date

Do you get it? Something really survived from the Upside Down, and the official trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 makes that impossible to ignore. While fans have been missing the main story, it seems there are plenty of things the franchise still has plenty of things to explore and a lot to get excited about. Set in the winter of 1985, the animated Stranger Things series features familiar faces but a new mystery that will keep every viewer hooked like the original saga.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Set to Release on Netflix This April

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be released on Netflix on April 23, 2025. The anticipated series will carry the saga forward that began in 2016. Netflix revealed that it will take place between the second and the third season. For the unaquainted, we will once again get to see our beloved Eleven on our small screens. Besides her, the fandom will get to meet all the members of the Hawkins gang, including Dustin, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Max. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Steve Harrington with a new girl named Natalie. However, he initially called her Nancy. Well, that is a pure nostalgic element.

Something from the Upside Down must’ve survived… Stranger Things: Tales From '85 premieres April 23, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kT7xrRhwQQ — stranger things (@Stranger_Things) February 2, 2026

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has been developed by Eric Robles, with Shawn Levy, Matt, and Ross Duffer serving as executive producers. During a recent interview with Netflix TUDUM, Robles revealed what exactly excited him about Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. He said that he had been a fan of horror movies and ’80s films like The Lost Boys, E.T., and The Goonies. Robles basically just enjoys watching kids figure something out or face real dangers, so he fell in love with Stranger Things, particularly the nostalgia. Hence, it just clicked.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 follow a mystery that’s not reset after every episode. The audience can feel like they’re part of the journey with these kids.

The characters we loved in Stranger Things look adorable in the animated spin-off, and it’s not just me who feels this way. Since Netflix released the trailer, fans have been talking about how beautiful the animation has turned out to be. Well, the series is still a couple of months away, so let’s patiently wait and see how the full picture comes together.