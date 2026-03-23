Crunchyroll Data Breach: Cybersecurity Sources Report 100GB Leak

Crunchyroll has a massive subscriber base, and some of them are freaking out right now. Why? Reports circulating online claim that the go-to destination for anime fans might have suffered a data breach. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Crunchyroll at the moment. Here, we have shed light on what’s being reported, what’s still unclear, and what steps you should take to stay safe.

Crunchyroll Data Breach Rumors Explained

A cybersecurity source recently reported on X that Crunchyroll might have been hacked, putting subscribers at risk. As per the report, Crunchyroll works with another company, Telus, for support and services. An employee of that outsourcing partner ran malware in their system, ultimately giving access to the hacker (threat actor). Now, the threat actor gained access to Crunchyroll’s ticketing system, where subscriber data, including issues and support, is stored.

“We’ve analyzed sample data, and it includes IP addresses, email addresses, credit card details, and more. An employee of their outsourcing partner, Telus, had executed malware on his system, which gave a threat actor access to Crunchyroll’s environment.”

Image Credit: X/@IntCyberDigest

The cybersecurity source also stated in the same post that the threat actor had told them the breach occurred on March 12, 2026. However, Crunchyroll didn’t detect the breach for twenty-four hours. Well, following that time period, their access was blocked on the platform. The hacker also claims they tried to contact Crunchyroll but received no response, and the company didn’t even address it publicly.

Image Credit: X/@IntCyberDigest

While the details revealed so far seem credible, they still remain unverified until something comes officially from Crunchyroll.

Also, this isn’t the first time that a Crunchyroll data breach has freaked out anime fans. In January 2025, as reported by CBR, news emerged stating there had been a possible data breach on Crunchyroll, but the company’s spokesperson denied the claims. They also stated that there is no evidence that could prove that.

Steps Crunchyroll Users Should Take After Data Breach Reports

Well, even though Crunchyroll is silent at the moment, we suggest that you change your passwords without any delay, as even if a minor part of the rumors is true, you could be at risk. Also, if you have reused the password elsewhere, you should change it there as well.

You should also enable two-factor authentication, so that if the hackers even got your password, they can’t log in that easily. Well, Crunchyroll doesn’t have this feature yet, but you can use a third-party password manager like SAASPASS to add that extra security layer to your account.

You shouldn’t save your payment details when making a payment on any website, but if you have accidentally done so while purchasing a Crunchyroll subscription, look for any unknown transactions on your account. If something feels odd, report it immediately to your bank.

Lastly, you might receive emails from Crunchyroll, but there is a chance that it might be the hacker. So, if any link seems suspicious, don’t click on it blindly.