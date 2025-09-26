Get Ready! Crunchyroll Manga App Set to Release on Oct 9, 2025

Crunchyroll, the go-to destination of every anime fan, is gearing up to launch the ‘Crunchyroll Manga’ App on October 9, 2025. So, now the manga fanatics, especially the ones residing in Western countries, wouldn’t have to struggle much to read their favorite manga. If this intrigues you, join us as we delve deeper into the article.

Crunchyroll Manga App Will Bring Your Favorite Stories to Your Fingertips

Crunchyroll is extremely popular among global anime fans, as it offers a huge collection of anime, ranging from juggernauts to hidden gems. Now, it seems the streaming service is poised to become a one-stop solution for both anime and manga enthusiasts. Anime-only fans can find their favorite projects on the streaming platform, and those who love to read manga can head to the Manga app.

You've watched it all, but have you read it? ✨ Crunchyroll Manga comes to life next month.



The app will be available on both iOS and Android and will consist of some of the biggest properties, including One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, My Dress-Up Darling, The Summer Hikaru Died, Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, and more. From the hidden gems to the most popular ones, the Crunchyroll manga app will allow subscribers to dive into the pages of their favorite manga from day one.

Powered by Link-U Group, the Crunchyroll Manga app’s subscription cost will be:

Crunchyroll Fan + Manga – $11.99 USD / $15.49 CAD per month (includes Manga add-on at $4.00 USD / $5.50 CAD)

$11.99 USD / $15.49 CAD per month (includes Manga add-on at $4.00 USD / $5.50 CAD) Crunchyroll Mega Fan + Manga – $15.49 USD / $17.49 CAD per month (includes Manga add-on at $3.50 USD / $5.00 CAD)

According to Crunchyroll, the subscription offers unlimited, ad-free reading and the ability to download any manga, even when offline.

Crunchyroll’s streaming service has been overwhelming anime fans with premium content over the past few years, and the manga app’s mission appears no different. It will surely treat manga readers with a massive library of manga, where they won’t have to struggle much to find what they want on other Manga apps. So, mark your calendars as the app is coming your way on October 9, 2025.