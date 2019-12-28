I know a lot of you must be following influencers on Instagram. But, have you ever come across computer-generated influencers? Yes, that’s a thing on the gram.

CGI influencers are digitally created avatars with a huge fan following on the social media platform. In fact, brands are using CGI influencers as models to promote their products. So, let’s take a look at 13 CGI influencers you should not miss out on.

1. Miquela

Miquela is a CGI influencer that identifies as a “19-year-old musician, change-seeker, taco truck expert, and robot”. The account has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article. The photos in the account are mainly fashion and lifestyle-related. Miquela’s account is managed by Brud, a company that claims to be a “transmedia studio that creates digital character driven story worlds”.