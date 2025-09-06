Latest Black Ops 6 Reloaded Update Completely Breaks This Fan-Favorite Perk

The Season 5 Reloaded update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone recently went live, and it appears to have broken one of the most popular Perks in the game. The mid-season update brings very little in terms of new features to the title, and almost nothing as far as the Battle Royale is concerned. Naturally, its release was always going to attract complaints from fans, but breaking a meta multiplayer Perk certainly doesn’t help Activision’s case.

The Perk in question is Ninja, which silences your Operator’s footsteps while sprinting around the map, helping you stay hidden from enemies. For months, Ninja has been a staple in Black Ops 6 class setups and enjoyed high pick rates, but the update has completely nullified its effects.

As reported by players on Reddit, Ninja is “completely broken,” rendering footsteps completely audible instead of masking their sound. In fact, some players believe the Perk is even making them louder, which sums up the dire state of the update. Needless to say, fans aren’t happy, with one Reddit user stating, “Footsteps loud AF! What a sh*t show. I have no confidence in this franchise.”

Recent Call of Duty updates have established an unfortunate track record of breaking something in the game. A solid example of this is the release of Season 4 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. After downloading the update, many players reported abrupt disconnects during matches, random audio issues, choppy menus, stutters, frameskips, and all manner of game-breaking bugs. Things got so bad that the devs had to remove Warzone Ranked Play (which debuted with the update) from the playlist.

The Ninja debacle only adds to the already negative sentiment within the community, as reflected in this user’s comment, “COD is a jokeeee. How tf you mess up a perk?! Every update, we lose more and more stuff. Every single damn time. Annoying tbh. I genuinely hope B07 is a flop and people don’t buy or play it, so they actually start listening to their players and putting the time in to fix the game. It’s a new bug every week with no fix for the previous bugs. It’s annoying.“

Thankfully, the devs have already acknowledged the issue and added it to their Trello board under ‘Known Issues.’ This should result in a quick fix, but for the time being, the Ninja Perk remains ineffective.