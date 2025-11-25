Black Ops 7 Players Will Unlock Rewards Faster as Treyarch Fixes Battle Pass Grind Ahead of Season 1 Launch

Nobody enjoys a Battle Pass grind, and Call of Duty’s rewards track is one of the most laborious out there. Players have complained about low XP gain and sluggish progression for years at this point, as it requires dozens of hours of gameplay to even get close to the final page of rewards. Fortunately, Treyarch has taken note, and the devs are introducing a set of positive changes to Battle Pass progression with the release of Black Ops 7 Season 1.

Black Ops 7’s Battle Pass Will Be More Rewarding and Less Grindy

Image Credit: Activision

Starting in Black Ops 7 and Warzone Season 1, the devs are implementing “player-focused improvements” to help make the Battle Pass feel more rewarding and less time-consuming.

Earlier pages in the Call of Duty Battle Pass can now be completed faster with fewer tiers needed to unlock HVT content. Later pages will still have more tiers, but all of them will feature meaningful rewards to counterbalance the time requirement. In general, players will earn high-value content sooner across all 100 tiers.

In addition to this, Battle Pass Tokens can now be earned by completing Daily Challenges available in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, and even the Black Ops 7 Co-Op Campaign and Endgame. This means that nearly everything you do in the game will contribute to the rewards track. BP Tokens can earned on certain days during the season by completing your bonus Daily Challenge and can be used right away.

These changes will be released alongside the Season 1 Battle Pass, in what has been billed as the “biggest Black Ops Season yet.” The BP is confirmed to offer 1,100 COD Points, 11 Operator Skins, 26 Blueprints and Weapons, amongst a total of 119 rewards. While all the cosmetics on offer have a somewhat grounded aesthetic, it’s important to note that these items will not carry over to the next Call of Duty. That said, you’ll still be able to use them in Warzone.

